The Welcome franchise has always been about arriving with a bang. The original Welcome (2007) was a cult blockbuster, Welcome Back (2015) carried the baton largely on franchise goodwill, and now the third chapter, Welcome To The Jungle, is arriving on June 26 with enough firepower to target a record that has stood since 2019. The record here is the biggest opening for a Bollywood comedy threequel (third installment). Currently, it belongs to Total Dhamaal, which now seems to be in danger!

Total Dhamaal is the biggest opener among Bollywood comedy threequels

Total Dhamaal, the third installment of the Dhamaal franchise, was released in 2019, and it opened to a solid 16.5 crore. Among out-and-out comedy threequels (excluding horror comedy films), Total Dhamaal still holds the record for the biggest opening at the Indian box office among Bollywood comedy threequels. This record is likely to be broken by Akshay’s upcoming comedy biggie.

A star cast unlike any other comedy threequel

Welcome To The Jungle has a mega ensemble cast that reads like a greatest hits of Bollywood comedy: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Shreyas Talpade, and more. No Bollywood comedy threequel has ever gone into theaters with this kind of comedy firepower. Akshay returning to the franchise after sitting out Welcome Back is a significant pull in itself.

The teaser and songs have generated good buzz

Apart from the exciting star cast, the teaser has already done the rounds on social media with a strong nostalgia-driven response. Besides, all three songs, the title track, Ghis Ghis Ghis, and Uncha Lamba Kad 2.0, have struck the right chord with the audience, creating good buzz at the ground level.

Akshay Kumar’s momentum is a major advantage

Momentum matters, and Akshay Kumar has plenty of it right now. Bhooth Bangla was a success with strong family footfalls. Even Housefull 5 earned almost 200 crore net at the Indian box office, while Jolly LLB 3 scored over 110 crore net. Such results clearly indicate that the audience is happy to see the superstar back in the comedy genre, and it seems that the momentum will remain intact with Welcome To The Jungle as well.

Welcome To The Jungle targets a historic start

All eyes are now on June 26. If Welcome To The Jungle crosses the 16.5 crore mark on its opening day, it will claim the record as the biggest-ever opening day for a Bollywood comedy threequel. Given the franchise’s brand value, the cast, and Akshay’s momentum, the film is ready to make history.

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