Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Film Witnesses 50% BMS Jump In 3 Hours Already

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Film Triggers Good BMS Sales! (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Ajay Devgn and his laughter riot are in no mood to slow down! After posting a good hold on its second Monday, Dhamaal 4 has registered an encouraging upward trend on its second Tuesday as well. Driven by good word-of-mouth and the continuous support of the family audiences, the ticket sales for the comedy film on BMS witnessed a sharp spike in the morning hours.

Comparing the morning upward trend of Day 12, with Day 11 (2nd Monday), the comedy film is demonstrating an impressive spike in its ticket sales, with the film selling almost 3K tickets on BMS between 10 AM and 11 AM. The pace picked up even further between 11 AM and 12 PM, as the film added another 3.6K tickets.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 12 BMS Sales

The cumulative ticket sales from 9 AM to 12 PM hit a solid 8.6K tickets. Yesterday, on the second Monday, by 12 PM, the film stood at 5.8K tickets. This reflects an approximate 50% jump in ticket sales of Dhamaal 4, during the morning hours on 2nd Tuesday compared to 2nd Monday, setting up a very promising second Tuesday overall!

Before this Tuesday jump, the comedy film held its ground on its second Monday by selling 53K tickets on BMS. With this figure, the multi-starrer comedy secured a spot among the top 10 highest second Mondays.

Here is how the top 10 chart looks for 2nd Monday BMS Ticket Sales (2025 – 2026):

Dhurandhar: 571K Dhurandhar 2: 375K Chhaava: 371K Saiyaara: 152K Raid2 | Border2: 86K Bhooth Bangla: 64K Sitaare Zameen Par: 62K Kesari Chapter 2: 60K Housefull5: 56K Dhamaal 4: 53K

Standing firm at number 10 among the biggies on 2nd Monday sales, Dhamaal 4’s early 50% boost on 2nd Tuesday indicates that the film is holding on firmly during the weekdays. With no major theatrical threat in sight, the Ajay Devgn starrer continues to add impressive numbers to its total.

Advertisement

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

Must Read: Box Office: Dhamaal 4 Enters Top 5 Ajay Devgn Films On BMS Since 2023 Surpassing De De Pyaar De 2, Next Target – Raid 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News