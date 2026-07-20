Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 10 Collection! ( Photo Credit – T-Series; X )

Dhamaal 4 has packed a tremendous second weekend at the Indian box office. It dominated the ticket windows, driving impressive footfalls from all across the nation. Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy is now inches away from becoming his 8th highest-grossing film of all time in India. Scroll below for the day 10 update!

How much did it earn in its second weekend?

According to the official figures, Dhamaal 4 collected 31.7 crore in its second weekend. After maintaining a stable hold on Friday, which brought in 6.19 crore, it jumped over the double-digit mark, bringing in 11.71 crore on Saturday. All expectations were surpassed as Sunday clocked in an impressive 13.80 crore.

The total box office collection in India has reached 130.79 crore net after 10 days. Dhamaal 4 is reportedly made on a budget of 150 crore. In 10 days, the makers have recovered 87% of the estimated investments. It will likely gain the success tag this week.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Day 8: 6.19 crore

Day 9: 11.71 crore

Day 10: 13.80 crore

Total – 130.79 crore

It’s Dhamaal 4 vs Singham Returns now!

The adventure comedy is performing better than the majority of Ajay Devgn’s releases in the post-COVID era. But it is now also competing against his all-time highest-grossers at the Indian box office. It had previously surpassed Golmaal 3 to gain the 9th spot. Indra Kumar’s directorial is now aiming to beat Singham Returns, which is just 10.21 crore away.

Here are Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.50 crore Singham Again – 270.60 crore Drishyam 2 – 241 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Raid 2 – 179.30 cror Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Singham Returns – 141 crore Dhamaal 4 – 130.79 crore Golmaal 3 – 106 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 130.79 crore

Budget recovery: 87%

India gross: 154.33 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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