Dhamaal 4 Day Wise Box Office Collection( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Dhamaal 4 box office at a glance

Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4 is scheduled to release on July 10, 2026. As of 11 am IST, the film has grossed 35.1 lakh at the Indian box office through day 1 advance booking by selling 14.4K tickets (excluding blocked seats).

Dhamaal 4 Day Wise Box Office Collection( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4 at the worldwide box office (in crores):

Day India Net India Gross Worldwide Gross Change Cumulative Collection Day 1

Dhamaal 4 Box office — Frequently asked questions

Who is in the cast of Dhamaal 4?

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand, and Vijay Patkar.

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Who is the director of Dhamaal 4?

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar.

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