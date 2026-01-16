A clear view into the box office business of Tamil cinema. Welcome to Koimoi’s Kollywood box office collection tracker for 2026—your go-to destination for monitoring the commercial performance of Tamil films and movies. From festival-season juggernauts to mid-range dramas, we provide verified updates on collections, verdicts, and ROI.

In addition to 2026 releases, this page also covers Tamil movies released in 2026, helping readers follow recent trends in box office business, film earnings, and profitability. With verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super-Hit, and Super Duper Hit, we bring clarity to the numbers behind Tamil cinema’s biggest stories.

Last updated: January 16, 2026

Release Year Movie Name India Total

(INR Cr) Worldwide Total (INR Cr) Opening Day

(INR Cr) Opening Week

(INR Cr) Verdict 2026 Vaa Vaathiyaar 3.9* 4.6* 1.65 3.9* (9-day) 2026 Parasakthi 36.25* 63.77* 12.35 36.25 (6-day) 2025 Sirai 21.1 26.49 1.05 11.92 (8-day) SUPER HIT 2025 Mask 8.71 11.07 1.15 6.95 FLOP 2025 Kaantha 22.8 35.35 4.35 20.75 LOSING 2025 Aaryan 6.82 8.04 1.2 5.89 FLOP 2025 Dude 73.1 114.5 9.75 56.55 HIT 2025 Bison Kaalamaadan 47.35 66.17 2.5 27.15 PLUS 2025 Idli Kadai 50.35 71.91 11 44.01 (9-day) LOSING 2025 Sakthi Thirumagan 9.5 11.21 1.2 7.6 LOSING 2025 Madharaasi 62.82 99.12 13.65 49.02 FLOP 2025 Coolie 285 516.93 65 229.73 (8-day) LOSING 2025 Thalaivan Thalaivii 59.36 88.04 4.15 32.75 HIT 2025 Maareesan 6.53 7.70 0.75 4.72 FLOP 2025 Bun Butter Jam 1.44 1.69 0.20 1.36 FLOP 2025 Desingu Raja 2 2.49 2.93 0.25 2.49 FLOP 2025 Paranthu Po 7.29 8.60 0.42 4.09 HIT 2025 3BHK 12.34 16.30 1.00 7.67 PLUS 2025 Maargan 12.36 14.58 0.85 7.23 PLUS 2025 DNA 8.06 9.51 0.40 4.35 PLUS 2025 Padai Thalaivan 7.41 8.74 1.29 7.20 PLUS 2025 Madras Matinee 2.43 2.86 0.12 1.53 LOSING 2025 Thug Life 48.18 98.05 15.50 43.43 (8-day) FLOP 2025 Ace 8.97 10.58 1.00 6.55 FLOP 2025 Devil's Double Next Level 18.32 21.61 3.00 13.89 LOSING 2025 Maaman 39.65 47.03 1.75 16.53 SUPER HIT 2025 Retro 60.50 97.38 19.25 52.77 (8-day) LOSING 2025 Tourist Family 61.59 88.22 2.00 19.95 (8-day) SUPER HIT 2025 Gangers 8.40 13.15 0.58 5.77 (8-day) LOSING 2025 Ten Hours 1.59 1.87 0.22 1.43 FLOP 2025 Good Bad Ugly 153.75 247.42 29.25 119.22 (8-day) LOSING 2025 Veera Dheera Sooran 42.71 66.39 3.20 30.14 (8-day) LOSING 2025 Perusu 3.57 4.20 0.50 2.27 LOSING 2025 Murmur 5.76 6.79 0.10 4.13 HIT 2025 Kingston 4.74 5.59 0.90 4.58 FLOP 2025 Aghathiyaa 3.13 3.69 0.76 3.02 FLOP 2025 Sabdham 7.90 9.31 0.93 5.13 2025 Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam 8.10 9.55 1.15 6.38 FLOP 2025 Dragon 102.55 154.00 6.50 50.27 SUPER HIT 2025 Vidaamuyarchi 81.58 136.41 27.00 73.21 (8-day) FLOP 2025 Kudumbasthan 23.49 27.71 1.00 10.22 HIT 2025 Kadhalikka Neramillai 9.65 11.38 2.25 7.27 LOSING 2025 Madha Gaja Raja 48.70 57.46 3.00 33.10 SUPER HIT 2025 Vanangaan 8.50 10.03 0.90 6.38 FLOP 2024 Viduthalai 2 44.92 63.20 7.60 32.52 PLUS 2024 Miss You 4.15 4.89 0.45 3.90 FLOP 2024 Sorgavaasal 5.50 6.49 0.90 4.61 FLOP 2024 Kanguva 70.39 107.20 24.00 64.37 (8-day) FLOP 2024 Amaran 219.94 341.52 21.80 117.30 (8-day) PLUS 2024 Bloody Beggar 8.00 9.44 2.20 6.76 (8-day) FLOP 2024 Brother 9.35 11.03 2.50 8.83 (8-day) FLOP 2024 Vettaiyan 148.32 259.01 32.00 123.68 (8-day) FLOP 2024 Meiyazhagan 35.00 53.55 3.05 25.55 AVERAGE 2024 Lubber Pandhu 37.60 44.03 0.75 9.20 SUPER HIT 2024 The Greatest Of All Time 257.24 464.54 45.00 182.45 (8-day) FLOP 2024 Vaazhai 29.12 39.11 1.15 14.15 SUPER HIT 2024 Thangalaan 46.15 71.45 13.30 39.00 (8-day) FLOP 2024 Demonte Colony 2 35.30 49.15 3.55 20.50 (8-day) PLUS 2024 Andhagan 5.55 6.54 0.65 4.80 FLOP 2024 Raayan 94.85 155.92 13.70 60.70 PLUS 2024 Indian 2 83.00 150.94 26.00 70.55 FLOP 2024 Maharaja 71.30 109.13 4.70 38.40 SUPER HIT 2024 Garudan 43.50 61.33 3.50 23.55 HIT 2024 PT Sir 11.30 13.33 0.70 5.47 PLUS 2024 Inga Naan Thaan Kingu 7.00 8.26 1.00 5.79 LOSING 2024 Aranmanai 4 68.00 100.24 4.65 31.95 PLUS 2024 Star 20.00 26.35 2.80 14.30 PLUS 2024 Rathnam 14.48 18.08 2.50 13.00 FLOP 2024 Romeo 8.50 10.03 1.05 5.00 LOSING 2024 Kalvan 3.25 3.83 0.35 2.75 LOSING 2024 Rebel 1.70 2.00 0.22 1.70 FLOP 2024 J Baby 1.21 1.42 0.10 1.06 FLOP 2024 Ranam Aram Thavarel 1.45 1.71 0.12 0.85 FLOP 2024 Siren 14.10 20.13 1.42 8.95 FLOP 2024 Lover 8.20 9.67 0.70 4.38 PLUS 2024 Lal Salaam 17.50 33.65 3.50 15.08 FLOP 2024 Ayalaan 49.50 76.41 3.30 34.90 LOSING 2024 Captain Miller 43.00 67.99 8.80 41.05 LOSING

Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Hit: A film that doubles the investment

Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film that only recovers its investment

Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)