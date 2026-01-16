A clear view into the box office business of Tamil cinema. Welcome to Koimoi’s Kollywood box office collection tracker for 2026—your go-to destination for monitoring the commercial performance of Tamil films and movies. From festival-season juggernauts to mid-range dramas, we provide verified updates on collections, verdicts, and ROI.
In addition to 2026 releases, this page also covers Tamil movies released in 2026, helping readers follow recent trends in box office business, film earnings, and profitability. With verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super-Hit, and Super Duper Hit, we bring clarity to the numbers behind Tamil cinema’s biggest stories.
Last updated: January 16, 2026
|Release Year
|Movie Name
|India Total
(INR Cr)
|Worldwide Total (INR Cr)
|Opening Day
(INR Cr)
|Opening Week
(INR Cr)
|Verdict
|2026
|Vaa Vaathiyaar
|3.9*
|4.6*
|1.65
|3.9* (9-day)
|2026
|Parasakthi
|36.25*
|63.77*
|12.35
|36.25 (6-day)
|2025
|Sirai
|21.1
|26.49
|1.05
|11.92 (8-day)
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Mask
|8.71
|11.07
|1.15
|6.95
|FLOP
|2025
|Kaantha
|22.8
|35.35
|4.35
|20.75
|LOSING
|2025
|Aaryan
|6.82
|8.04
|1.2
|5.89
|FLOP
|2025
|Dude
|73.1
|114.5
|9.75
|56.55
|HIT
|2025
|Bison Kaalamaadan
|47.35
|66.17
|2.5
|27.15
|PLUS
|2025
|Idli Kadai
|50.35
|71.91
|11
|44.01 (9-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Sakthi Thirumagan
|9.5
|11.21
|1.2
|7.6
|LOSING
|2025
|Madharaasi
|62.82
|99.12
|13.65
|49.02
|FLOP
|2025
|Coolie
|285
|516.93
|65
|229.73 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Thalaivan Thalaivii
|59.36
|88.04
|4.15
|32.75
|HIT
|2025
|Maareesan
|6.53
|7.70
|0.75
|4.72
|FLOP
|2025
|Bun Butter Jam
|1.44
|1.69
|0.20
|1.36
|FLOP
|2025
|Desingu Raja 2
|2.49
|2.93
|0.25
|2.49
|FLOP
|2025
|Paranthu Po
|7.29
|8.60
|0.42
|4.09
|HIT
|2025
|3BHK
|12.34
|16.30
|1.00
|7.67
|PLUS
|2025
|Maargan
|12.36
|14.58
|0.85
|7.23
|PLUS
|2025
|DNA
|8.06
|9.51
|0.40
|4.35
|PLUS
|2025
|Padai Thalaivan
|7.41
|8.74
|1.29
|7.20
|PLUS
|2025
|Madras Matinee
|2.43
|2.86
|0.12
|1.53
|LOSING
|2025
|Thug Life
|48.18
|98.05
|15.50
|43.43 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Ace
|8.97
|10.58
|1.00
|6.55
|FLOP
|2025
|Devil's Double Next Level
|18.32
|21.61
|3.00
|13.89
|LOSING
|2025
|Maaman
|39.65
|47.03
|1.75
|16.53
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Retro
|60.50
|97.38
|19.25
|52.77 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Tourist Family
|61.59
|88.22
|2.00
|19.95 (8-day)
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Gangers
|8.40
|13.15
|0.58
|5.77 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Ten Hours
|1.59
|1.87
|0.22
|1.43
|FLOP
|2025
|Good Bad Ugly
|153.75
|247.42
|29.25
|119.22 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Veera Dheera Sooran
|42.71
|66.39
|3.20
|30.14 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Perusu
|3.57
|4.20
|0.50
|2.27
|LOSING
|2025
|Murmur
|5.76
|6.79
|0.10
|4.13
|HIT
|2025
|Kingston
|4.74
|5.59
|0.90
|4.58
|FLOP
|2025
|Aghathiyaa
|3.13
|3.69
|0.76
|3.02
|FLOP
|2025
|Sabdham
|7.90
|9.31
|0.93
|5.13
|2025
|Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam
|8.10
|9.55
|1.15
|6.38
|FLOP
|2025
|Dragon
|102.55
|154.00
|6.50
|50.27
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Vidaamuyarchi
|81.58
|136.41
|27.00
|73.21 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Kudumbasthan
|23.49
|27.71
|1.00
|10.22
|HIT
|2025
|Kadhalikka Neramillai
|9.65
|11.38
|2.25
|7.27
|LOSING
|2025
|Madha Gaja Raja
|48.70
|57.46
|3.00
|33.10
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Vanangaan
|8.50
|10.03
|0.90
|6.38
|FLOP
|2024
|Viduthalai 2
|44.92
|63.20
|7.60
|32.52
|PLUS
|2024
|Miss You
|4.15
|4.89
|0.45
|3.90
|FLOP
|2024
|Sorgavaasal
|5.50
|6.49
|0.90
|4.61
|FLOP
|2024
|Kanguva
|70.39
|107.20
|24.00
|64.37 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Amaran
|219.94
|341.52
|21.80
|117.30 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|Bloody Beggar
|8.00
|9.44
|2.20
|6.76 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Brother
|9.35
|11.03
|2.50
|8.83 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Vettaiyan
|148.32
|259.01
|32.00
|123.68 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Meiyazhagan
|35.00
|53.55
|3.05
|25.55
|AVERAGE
|2024
|Lubber Pandhu
|37.60
|44.03
|0.75
|9.20
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|The Greatest Of All Time
|257.24
|464.54
|45.00
|182.45 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Vaazhai
|29.12
|39.11
|1.15
|14.15
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|Thangalaan
|46.15
|71.45
|13.30
|39.00 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Demonte Colony 2
|35.30
|49.15
|3.55
|20.50 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|Andhagan
|5.55
|6.54
|0.65
|4.80
|FLOP
|2024
|Raayan
|94.85
|155.92
|13.70
|60.70
|PLUS
|2024
|Indian 2
|83.00
|150.94
|26.00
|70.55
|FLOP
|2024
|Maharaja
|71.30
|109.13
|4.70
|38.40
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|Garudan
|43.50
|61.33
|3.50
|23.55
|HIT
|2024
|PT Sir
|11.30
|13.33
|0.70
|5.47
|PLUS
|2024
|Inga Naan Thaan Kingu
|7.00
|8.26
|1.00
|5.79
|LOSING
|2024
|Aranmanai 4
|68.00
|100.24
|4.65
|31.95
|PLUS
|2024
|Star
|20.00
|26.35
|2.80
|14.30
|PLUS
|2024
|Rathnam
|14.48
|18.08
|2.50
|13.00
|FLOP
|2024
|Romeo
|8.50
|10.03
|1.05
|5.00
|LOSING
|2024
|Kalvan
|3.25
|3.83
|0.35
|2.75
|LOSING
|2024
|Rebel
|1.70
|2.00
|0.22
|1.70
|FLOP
|2024
|J Baby
|1.21
|1.42
|0.10
|1.06
|FLOP
|2024
|Ranam Aram Thavarel
|1.45
|1.71
|0.12
|0.85
|FLOP
|2024
|Siren
|14.10
|20.13
|1.42
|8.95
|FLOP
|2024
|Lover
|8.20
|9.67
|0.70
|4.38
|PLUS
|2024
|Lal Salaam
|17.50
|33.65
|3.50
|15.08
|FLOP
|2024
|Ayalaan
|49.50
|76.41
|3.30
|34.90
|LOSING
|2024
|Captain Miller
|43.00
|67.99
|8.80
|41.05
|LOSING
Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection
Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%
Hit: A film that doubles the investment
Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit
Average: Film that only recovers its investment
Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it
Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.
(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)
(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)