Kollywood (Tamil) Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2025

A clear view into the box office business of Tamil cinema. Welcome to Koimoi’s Kollywood box office collection tracker for 2026—your go-to destination for monitoring the commercial performance of Tamil films and movies. From festival-season juggernauts to mid-range dramas, we provide verified updates on collections, verdicts, and ROI.

In addition to 2026 releases, this page also covers Tamil movies released in 2026, helping readers follow recent trends in box office business, film earnings, and profitability. With verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super-Hit, and Super Duper Hit, we bring clarity to the numbers behind Tamil cinema’s biggest stories.

Last updated: January 16, 2026

Release YearMovie NameIndia Total
(INR Cr)		Worldwide Total (INR Cr)Opening Day
(INR Cr)		Opening Week
(INR Cr)		Verdict
2026Vaa Vaathiyaar3.9*4.6*1.653.9* (9-day)
2026Parasakthi36.25*63.77*12.3536.25 (6-day)
2025Sirai21.126.491.0511.92 (8-day)SUPER HIT
2025Mask8.7111.071.156.95FLOP
2025Kaantha22.835.354.3520.75LOSING
2025Aaryan6.828.041.25.89FLOP
2025Dude73.1114.59.7556.55HIT
2025Bison Kaalamaadan47.3566.172.527.15PLUS
2025Idli Kadai50.3571.911144.01 (9-day)LOSING
2025Sakthi Thirumagan9.511.211.27.6LOSING
2025Madharaasi62.8299.1213.6549.02FLOP
2025Coolie285516.9365229.73 (8-day)LOSING
2025Thalaivan Thalaivii59.3688.044.1532.75HIT
2025Maareesan6.537.700.754.72FLOP
2025Bun Butter Jam1.441.690.201.36FLOP
2025Desingu Raja 22.492.930.252.49FLOP
2025Paranthu Po7.298.600.424.09HIT
20253BHK12.3416.301.007.67PLUS
2025Maargan12.3614.580.857.23PLUS
2025DNA8.069.510.404.35PLUS
2025Padai Thalaivan7.418.741.297.20PLUS
2025Madras Matinee2.432.860.121.53LOSING
2025Thug Life48.1898.0515.5043.43 (8-day)FLOP
2025Ace8.9710.581.006.55FLOP
2025Devil's Double Next Level18.3221.613.0013.89LOSING
2025Maaman39.6547.031.7516.53SUPER HIT
2025Retro60.5097.3819.2552.77 (8-day)LOSING
2025Tourist Family61.5988.222.0019.95 (8-day)SUPER HIT
2025Gangers8.4013.150.585.77 (8-day)LOSING
2025Ten Hours1.591.870.221.43FLOP
2025Good Bad Ugly153.75247.4229.25119.22 (8-day)LOSING
2025Veera Dheera Sooran42.7166.393.2030.14 (8-day)LOSING
2025Perusu3.574.200.502.27LOSING
2025Murmur5.766.790.104.13HIT
2025Kingston4.745.590.904.58FLOP
2025Aghathiyaa3.133.690.763.02FLOP
2025Sabdham7.909.310.935.13
2025Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam8.109.551.156.38FLOP
2025Dragon102.55154.006.5050.27SUPER HIT
2025Vidaamuyarchi81.58136.4127.0073.21 (8-day)FLOP
2025Kudumbasthan23.4927.711.0010.22HIT
2025 Kadhalikka Neramillai9.6511.382.257.27LOSING
2025Madha Gaja Raja48.7057.463.0033.10SUPER HIT
2025Vanangaan8.5010.030.906.38FLOP
2024Viduthalai 244.9263.207.6032.52PLUS
2024Miss You4.154.890.453.90FLOP
2024Sorgavaasal5.506.490.904.61FLOP
2024Kanguva70.39107.2024.0064.37 (8-day)FLOP
2024Amaran219.94341.5221.80117.30 (8-day)PLUS
2024Bloody Beggar8.009.442.206.76 (8-day)FLOP
2024Brother9.3511.032.508.83 (8-day)FLOP
2024Vettaiyan148.32259.0132.00123.68 (8-day)FLOP
2024Meiyazhagan35.0053.553.0525.55AVERAGE
2024Lubber Pandhu37.6044.030.759.20SUPER HIT
2024The Greatest Of All Time257.24464.5445.00182.45 (8-day)FLOP
2024Vaazhai29.1239.111.1514.15SUPER HIT
2024Thangalaan46.1571.4513.3039.00 (8-day)FLOP
2024Demonte Colony 235.3049.153.5520.50 (8-day)PLUS
2024Andhagan5.556.540.654.80FLOP
2024Raayan94.85155.9213.7060.70PLUS
2024Indian 283.00150.9426.0070.55FLOP
2024Maharaja71.30109.134.7038.40SUPER HIT
2024Garudan43.5061.333.5023.55HIT
2024PT Sir11.3013.330.705.47PLUS
2024Inga Naan Thaan Kingu7.008.261.005.79LOSING
2024Aranmanai 468.00100.244.6531.95PLUS
2024Star20.0026.352.8014.30PLUS
2024Rathnam14.4818.082.5013.00FLOP
2024Romeo8.5010.031.055.00LOSING
2024Kalvan3.253.830.352.75LOSING
2024Rebel1.702.000.221.70FLOP
2024J Baby1.211.420.101.06FLOP
2024Ranam Aram Thavarel1.451.710.120.85FLOP
2024Siren14.1020.131.428.95FLOP
2024Lover8.209.670.704.38PLUS
2024Lal Salaam17.5033.653.5015.08FLOP
2024Ayalaan49.5076.413.3034.90LOSING
2024Captain Miller43.0067.998.8041.05LOSING

Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Hit: A film that doubles the investment

Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film that only recovers its investment

Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

Explore how films are performing across industries on our Box Office Verdict pages below.

(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)

