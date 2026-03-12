Vanessa Caswill’s Reminders of Him is hitting screens this Friday and is tracking to replicate the debut of Regretting You. The film featuring Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers premiered earlier this month and received mixed reviews from critics. Keep scrolling for its box office projection.

It is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2022 novel of the same name. The previous Colleen Hoover adaptation, Regretting You, was a sleeper hit last year; meanwhile, It Ends With Us was a blockbuster and one of the biggest hits of 2024. Therefore, this third adaptation faces significant financial pressure to succeed.

How much is the film predicted to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to Deadline‘s latest report, Reminders of Him is tracking to open with decent box-office numbers in North America. The film is expected to gross between $10 million and $15 million during its three-day domestic debut weekend. For a film with a reported budget of $25 million, this range is quite good, and if the word of mouth is strong, it will earn lucrative returns.

How does it stack up against the previous Colleen Hoover adaptations’ debut-weekend collections?

It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, has recorded the biggest opening weekend for a Colleen Hoover adaptation. It collected $50.0 million on its debut weekend, whereas Regretting You earned $13.6 million. The third film is expected to earn between $10 million and $15 million, putting it in the same ballpark as Regretting You. Therefore, Reminders of Him could replicate the debut of Regretting You.

What is the film about?

The story follows Kenna Rowan, a young mother who returns to her hometown after serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake. Determined to reunite with the daughter she left behind, she struggles to earn forgiveness from a community that refuses to let go of her past, while forming an unexpected bond with Ledger Ward, the only person willing to give her a chance. Reminders of Him will be released on March 13.

