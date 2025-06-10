Justin Baldoni’s legal efforts took a sharp hit after a federal judge dismissed his multimillion-dollar lawsuits against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times. It Ends With Us actor-director had filed two separate claims, one for $400 million against Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane, and another for $250 million against the Times, but both were thrown out on June 9, as per multiple sources.

Judge Allows Limited Window To Revise Certain Legal Claims

Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer, had accused the parties of defamation and extortion, but the judge found the lawsuits lacking in legal grounds. Even though the court left a narrow window open for Justin Baldoni’s team to amend a couple of specific claims related to breach of implied covenant and contract interference, they have until June 23 to act on that, as per CBR.

The judge ruled that Blake Lively couldn’t be held responsible for the statements in her formal complaint, which are protected by legal privilege. As for Reynolds, Sloane, and the Times, the ruling stated that Baldoni’s team failed to prove they acted with reckless disregard for the truth, something required to make a defamation case stick.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, & NYT Call The Dismissal A Major Legal Victory

Attorneys representing Lively and the others didn’t hold back either. They called the ruling a complete win and described the lawsuit as a failed attempt to silence critics. The legal team now plans to seek legal fees and further damages from Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties for what they labeled an abusive case.

Sloane’s lawyer backed the court’s findings, saying her client’s name was wrongly dragged into a public battle which was meant to tarnish reputations. Meanwhile, the Times stood firm on its reporting and defended its coverage as accurate and in the public interest. The newspaper said the dismissal upholds the protections journalists rely on when covering serious allegations.

A judge has dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The judge, Lewis J. Liman, found that her accusations of sexual harassment were legally protected and therefore immune from suit. pic.twitter.com/e9blC7MBI8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 9, 2025

Trial Between Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Set For March 2026

The root of all this tension dates back to Lively’s complaint filed in late 2024, in which she accused Baldoni of harassment and workplace retaliation, both of which he vehemently denies. Baldoni later countersued, which Lively’s legal team dismissed as retaliatory and baseless.

While some of Lively’s original claims have been narrowed down, both parties are still headed for trial in March 2026. That trial is expected to feature testimony from both Baldoni and Lively.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Megan Fox Pregnant Again? What We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News