Blake Lively is undoubtedly an attractive woman who won hearts with her Gossip Girl role. The actress might be known for her glamorous image, but deep down, she, too, has her insecurities. The gorgeous actress once opened up about one of her personal insecurities. The It Ends With Us star also shared that she felt like a tranny due to her insecurity. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Lively is known for her fashion sense and red carpet presence. She is married to Ryan Reynolds. Together, they form a power couple in Hollywood and are celebrated as one of the most stylish and admired pairs. She filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, and their legal feud has been a hot topic on social media for months.

Blake Lively once revealed she felt like a man because of her height.

According to an E! News report, Blake Lively once opened up about her insecurity in an interview with Allure. The actress is reportedly five feet ten inches tall and wears high heels, which makes her feel unusually large. The actress said, “I feel like a tranny a lot of the time.”

She continued, “I don’t know, I’m…large? They put me in six-inch heels, and I tower over every man. I’ve got this long hair and lots of clothes and makeup on. I just feel really big a lot of the time, and I’m surrounded by a lot of tiny people. I feel like a man sometimes.” Once Lively took to her Instagram to reveal that she was bullied in elementary school due to her height.

She wrote, “Kids used to make fun of me in elementary school by calling me Big Bird (because I was ‘too tall’ and had ‘yellow’ hair). Here’s to making best buddies with the things that once hurt you.” Check out the post below.

Blake Lively – On the professional front

On the work front, Blake Lively was last seen in Another Simple Favor, the sequel to A Simple Favor, starring Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Michele Morrone, and Allison Janney in key roles. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video in May this year.

