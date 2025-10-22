It’s been nearly two decades since Transformers hit the big screen. The 2007 blockbuster not only revitalized the cherished franchise but also catapulted stars like Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox into global stardom. Placed against the intergalactic war between Autobots and Decepticons, the flick became a defining action spectacle of the 2000s. Now, years later, fans can’t help but wonder, where are the original cast today? Let’s find out!

The Leading Stars:

Shia LaBeouf

Fresh off his Disney Channel days, Holes (2003), Shia LaBeouf soared to stardom as Sam Witwicky, the clumsy, fast-talking kid who somehow made robot war feel real. But LaBeouf’s post-Transformers career looks nothing like his Transformers days. Honey Boy, out in 2019, let him rewrite his own narrative.

And Pieces of a Woman in 2020, reminded everyone just how fierce he can be. Most recently, he joined Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis in 2024. This year, LaBeouf appeared in three movies: the prison drama Henry Johnson, the action–crime movie Salvable, and the documentary Slauson Rec.

Megan Fox

As Mikaela Banes, the grease-stained, gear-loving beauty who could fix cars and melt hearts, Megan Fox became an instant pop-culture icon. Her rise was fast, and her exit from the Transformers sequels was even faster. But Fox didn’t fade: from Jennifer’s Body (2009), which went from flop to cult favorite, to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), she kept her name in the limelight.

A few TV tours later, including New Girl (2016–17), Fox staged a full-blown action comeback with The Expendables 4 (2023). Now in 2025, she’s still juggling film roles, recently appearing on Freakier Friday. She also gave birth to her daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with Machine Gun Kelly.

Josh Duhamel

As Captain William Lennox, Josh Duhamel was the heart of the human side of Transformers. Since then, he’s worn many hats, from romantic lead to action hero and even a superhero dad.

From When in Rome (2010) to Safe Haven (2013), he proved he could charm as much as he could command.

The actor then joined Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy (2021), flexing his muscles with acting chops. And don’t forget Love, Simon (2018), where he brought quiet warmth to the role of a supportive dad. In 2025, he starred in Ransom Canyon and the action thriller The Neglected. He is also set to appear in the upcoming survival thriller Not Without Hope.

Tyrese Gibson

Before joining the Autobots, Tyrese Gibson was already a star, and after Transformers, he became a franchise favorite. As Sergeant Robert Epps, he brought energy and humor to every battle scene. But it’s his Fast & Furious role as Roman Pearce that keeps him zooming forward. He’s been part of that mega-franchise for over a decade, showing no signs of slowing down.

Between films, Tyrese still drops music because he’s also a Grammy-nominated singer. Even in 2025, he’s a familiar face in action movies and an even more familiar voice in R&B. This year, he appeared in Hollywood Grit, and his next project is the upcoming film The Wrecker.

Supporting Cast

1. Rachael Taylor

Rachael Taylor’s role as Maggie Madsen in Transformers might’ve been brief, but it was enough to make an impression. The Australian actress played the sharp NSA analyst who cracked alien signals. Since then, she’s taken the route towards the small screen. Taylor then starred in Jessica Jones (2015–19) and The Defenders (2017).

Earlier, she appeared in Charlie’s Angels (2011) and 666 Park Avenue (2012). Taylor is reportedly returning to acting after a four-year hiatus with a rumored role in an upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson film (per Awards Radar). This comes after she last appeared in The Hacks in 2019.

2. Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson was already a comedy legend before Transformers. Glen Whitmann, the fast-talking hacker, brought much-needed comic relief to Bay’s robot madness. After that, Anderson starred in Black-ish (2014–22) turned him into a household name, earning him multiple Emmy nods.

When Law & Order revived in 2022, Anderson reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, showing his dramatic side once again. In 2025, he continues to voice Pegwheel in Blaze and the Monster Machines, a role he has held since 2014. He also appeared in Patricia Riggen’s film G20.

3. John Turturro

John Turturro can do anything, and his role in Transformers proved it. As Agent Seymour Simmons, the slightly unhinged government officer, he stole scenes with his deadpan delivery. But after Transformers, Turturro’s career evolved to pure versatility. He wowed critics in The Plot Against America (2020) and delivered one of his best performances in Severance. John Turturro’s upcoming projects include the films Wilder & Me and The Only Living Pickpocket in New York. He will also return for Severance Season 3.

Voices Behind The Machines:

Peter Cullen

Peter Cullen has stayed loyal to the role ever since, voicing Optimus Prime in sequels, spin-offs, and TV shows. Beyond that, he’s lent his unmistakable tone to Voltron, DuckTales, and G.I. Joe. In 2023, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. However, Cullen’s role in recent Transformers projects has been limited. In the 2024 film Transformers One, Chris Hemsworth voiced a younger Optimus Prime. But even in 2025, at 84, Cullen’s voice still booms with that same noble weight.

Hugo Weaving

As Megatron, Hugo Weaving gave pure menace through his voice alone. After Transformers, he dove into The Hobbit trilogy, reprising his role as Elrond, and later impressed in The Dressmaker (2015). Though he didn’t return for later Transformers sequels, his mark on the series is permanent. In 2025, Weaving appeared in Slow Horses Season 5 and lent his voice to the sci-fi project MAYA: Seed Takes Root. He’s also in talks for a sequel to The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, but has confirmed he won’t return to The Lord of the Rings franchise.

Darius McCrary

Before voicing Jazz in Transformers, Darius McCrary was already a TV favorite from Family Matters (1989–98). After the film, McCrary bounced between acting gigs, including The Young and the Restless (2009–10), and continued voice work.

In 2025, Darius McCrary faces legal issues after being arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border and is awaiting extradition. Despite this, he is set to make his directorial debut with the thriller Divine Order and stars in the film Sebastian. He also announced a merger of his production company, Tectonic Media Entertainment Group, with Marvin Williams, based at Sony/Columbia Studios

