Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, unlike many of its predecessors, failed to make a mark in the long-running Transformers series. The decline in popularity was a long time coming, especially with Michael Bay’s departure from the director’s chair following The Last Knight, but very few anticipated the sharp drop that came next.

The Transformers franchise, known for years of billion-dollar highs and massive popularity, suddenly experienced a lukewarm response that shook the series. With talk now circling about Michael Bay’s possible return, the film is once again being revisited to weigh what worked and what faltered.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Streaming Release: When & Where To Watch?

The movie, directed by Steven Caple Jr., will soon be easier to revisit as it makes its way to Netflix on August 25, per Collider. Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, and Michelle Yeoh lead the cast, with a screenplay from Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber.

The reception has been deeply split as critics ranked it a weak 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it a far stronger 91 percent. Even with that support, the turnout in theaters was far from strong.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Box Office Performance

Rise of the Beasts, which had a production budget of $195 million, managed to collect $441.6 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), a significant drop for the franchise that regularly cleared $600 million and even twice crossed the billion mark.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Box Office Summary

Domestic – $157.3m

International – $284.3m

Worldwide – $441.6m

Why Critics & Audiences Disagreed On Rise Of The Beasts?

Viewers who enjoyed the film praised its energy and characters, but critics were much less forgiving. Many felt that the movie never fully lived up to the promise shown in Bumblebee, instead landing in a space between progress and regression. This uneven response has kept Rise of the Beasts at the center of debate, a film caught between fan approval and critical disappointment, now finding new life on streaming.

