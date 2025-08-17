Prime Video has one show that continues to stand out among all the noise of streaming choices, and it is none other than Reacher. Over the past few months, it has become one of the most watched series, pulling viewers in season after season and showing no signs of slowing down. Many people often scroll endlessly, wondering what to watch, but this series has managed to cut through that indecision in a big way.

Reacher Breaks Streaming Records

Earlier this year, the series became the most-streamed show, with over 6.6 billion minutes of TV time watched alone in March, according to Nielsen’s TV gauge. By the end of the first half of 2025, that number had grown to a remarkable 13.3 billion minutes.

Reacher Season 4 and New Spin-Off Series

The series has already delivered three seasons with a fourth in development, but Prime Video is not stopping there. A spin-off is also on the way, shifting the focus to Frances Neagley, a character who has appeared alongside Reacher.

According to Unilad, this new project will explore her journey while drawing from everything she has learned from him and adding another layer to the growing universe.

Alan Ritchson Wins Over Fans as Jack Reacher

Much of the success comes down to Alan Ritchson, whose portrayal of Jack Reacher has earned widespread approval. One viewer wrote on X, “Reacher on prime video is good.” Another added, “If you got prime video , you can watch reacher or check it on Netflix.”

Reacher on prime video is good — ReclusiveMo (@TheReclusiveMo) August 3, 2025

If you got prime video , you can watch reacher or check it on Netflix — Vincent👽 (@Heis__Vincent) July 27, 2025

Someone else said, “Alan Ritchson plays Reacher on Prime Video. He’s EXACTLY like Reacher is in the books.” One tweeted, “The fact that they thought Tom Cruise would make a good Jack Reacher in the movie is absolutely hilarious. Especially after seeing Alan Ritchson in the series. He’s perfect.”

Alan Ritchson plays Reacher on Prime Video. He’s EXACTLY like Reacher is in the books. — Chris (@Chris46363650) July 3, 2025

The fact that they thought Tom Cruise would make a good Jack Reacher in the movie is absolutely hilarious. Especially after seeing Alan Ritchson in the series. He’s perfect. — Jor 🍊 (@jah_vol) May 29, 2025

With the spin-off around the corner and more seasons planned, the series is firmly established as one of Prime Video’s biggest hits. For anyone yet to dive in, this might be the right time to see what has captured the attention of millions of viewers worldwide.

