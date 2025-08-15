Thunderbolts brought together some of the most complex characters from the MCU after being teased throughout Phase 4. Their story moved beyond a team of morally uncertain figures, as the film’s ending transformed them into the New Avengers. The movie, directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, marked the closing chapter of Phase 5 in The Multiverse Saga. The post-credits moments left fans eager to know when they could revisit the film from home.

Thunderbolts Streaming Date Announced: When & Where To Watch It?

After arriving on digital in July, Marvel Studios confirmed that Thunderbolts will stream on Disney+ starting August 27. The announcement followed weeks of speculation among fans eager to revisit the team’s final mission in Phase 5.

Gather your team and stream Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* on August 27 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/K4QIdJmMwC — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 14, 2025

Its theatrical run closed with $382.4 million worldwide, earning $190.2 million domestically and $192.1 million internationally, per Box Office Mojo. The film holds an 88% critics score and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, cementing its place as one of the franchise’s stronger recent entries.

Thunderbolts Box Office Summary

Domestic – $190.2m

International – $192.1m

Worldwide – $382.4m

Future Of Thunderbolts & The New Avengers In The MCU

There is no official plan for Thunderbolts 2 at this point, but the team’s presence in the MCU is far from over. According to Screenrant, the key cast members are already filming Avengers: Doomsday under Anthony and Joe Russo, set for release in December 2026 as part of Phase 6.

It is also likely, though unconfirmed, that they will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, which will film later. What comes for these characters beyond The Multiverse Saga remains unannounced, leaving Phase 7 and future chapters open for new possibilities.

Thunderbolts Trailer

