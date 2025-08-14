Veteran Hollywood actor Denzel Washington has delivered many memorable performances throughout his illustrious career. The list includes Malcolm X, Training Day, The Great Debaters, American Gangster, Flight, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, to name a few. And now, the Oscar-winning actor is geared up for his next film, Highest 2 Lowest, which is slated to hit the big screen in the U.S. on August 15, 2025.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Spike Lee’s crime thriller has garnered favorable reviews from critics. The film currently holds an impressive 92% critics’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Read on to discover the film’s plot and where to stream it after its theatrical release.

Highest 2 Lowest – Plot & Cast

Directed by Spike Lee (Malcolm X, Inside Man), Highest 2 Lowest is a modern reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 police procedural High and Low. The film follows renowned music mogul David King (Denzel Washington), whose life is turned upside down when his godson is kidnapped. David becomes entangled in a high-stakes moral dilemma when faced with a ransom demand. The movie also stars Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, ASAP Rocky, and Ice Spice in key supporting roles.

Where To Watch Highest 2 Lowest Online?

Just a few weeks after its theatrical release, Highest 2 Lowest will make its streaming debut on the Apple TV+ digital platform on September 5, 2025.

Denzel Washington & Spike Lee: Past Collaborations

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee have previously collaborated on four films: Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992), He Got Game (1998), and Inside Man (2006). This makes Highest 2 Lowest the actor-director duo’s fifth collaboration.

Denzel Washington’s Top 5 Highest Rated Movies

Here are the top five highest-rated movies starring Denzel Washington, according to their Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores:

Glory (1989) – 95% The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) – 93% Fences (2016) – 92% Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) – 92% Mississippi Masala (1991) – 92%

Highest 2 Lowest – Official Trailer

