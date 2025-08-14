Bob Odenkirk, best known for his iconic portrayal of Saul Goodman in the cult series Breaking Bad and its acclaimed spinoff Better Call Saul, is back in action. His next film, Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 action thriller Nobody, hits theaters tomorrow on August 15, 2025. Here are three reasons why Nobody 2 should be on your watchlist.

1. Talented Indonesian Director

Nobody 2 is helmed by talented Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, known for his expertise in high-intensity action. Earlier in his career, he collaborated with his brother Kimo Stamboel on three critically praised films – Macabre (2009), Killers (2014), and Headshot (2016). The latter, in particular, earned praise for its brutal, fast-paced action sequences, a signature style that’s set to play a key role in Nobody 2, as seen in the sequel’s trailer.

2. Addition Of Colin Hanks & Sharon Stone

While Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd, and others reprise their roles from the first film, Nobody 2 introduces two exciting new cast members — Colin Hanks and Sharon Stone. Colin Hanks, an underappreciated actor, has delivered earnest performances in titles such as King Kong, The Good Guys, Fargo, and Dexter.

Meanwhile, Sharon Stone, known for starring in numerous hit films, won a Golden Globe Award for her powerful performance in Martin Scorsese’s 1995 crime drama Casino. Their presence is expected to add a fresh dimension to the sequel.

3. Solid Audience & Critics Ratings

The original film, Nobody, is a must-watch for action movie buffs. It holds an 84% critics’ score and a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a solid IMDb rating of 7.4/10. With Nobody 2 currently holding an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score and 7.1/10 IMDb rating, the sequel promises to be a thrilling treat for genre enthusiasts.

What Is Nobody & Nobody 2 About?

The first film features Bob Odenkirk in the role of Hutch Mansell, a neglected father and husband who lives a dull life. But one night, after thieves break into his home, it triggers in him the highly trained killer he once was. He tries to get even with the intruders, which sparks a chain of violent events, and he crosses paths with a dangerous Russian gangster.

Nobody 2 is set four years after his explosive showdown with the Russian mob. In the sequel, an overworked Hutch goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss.

Nobody 2 Trailer

