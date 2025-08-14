Americana brings together a mix of characters in a small South Dakota town whose lives collide over a valuable ghost shirt, leading to tension and violence. The film, written and directed by Tony Tost, is known as the creator of Damnation and showrunner for Poker Face season 2.

The crime thriller stars Sydney Sweeney as its main protagonist alongside actors like Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon, Simon Rex, Harriet Sansom Harris, and more.

Americana’s Rotten Tomatoes Score: From Perfect Score to 77 Percent

The film first premiered at South by Southwest in March 2023 with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score based on eight reviews. However, that score has since shifted to 79% with fourteen reviews ahead of its August 15 theatrical release.

The critics are divided when it comes to the movie’s reception. Many appreciate the film’s characters, emotion and standout performances, especially from Hauser, calling it a fresh spin on the modern Western. Others see it as slow and underwritten, pointing to missed opportunities. The result is a film viewed as both warmly distinctive and uneven in execution.

Sydney Sweeney’s Career Rise from 2018 to Hollywood Stardom

For Sweeney, Americana adds another layer to a career that has expanded rapidly since 2018. She made her mark that year with roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sharp Objects, before appearing in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Her success followed with Euphoria and The White Lotus, earning Emmy nominations for both and then shifting between genres in Reality and Anyone But You. In 2024, she stepped into Madame Web and the horror film Immaculate and in 2025 her schedule is filled with Americana, Ron Howard’s Eden and The Housemaid.

