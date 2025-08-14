The anticipation and excitement around who’s going to be the next suited 007 is crazy. Many fans have been circulating a lot of actors’ names as James Bond, but nothing has been finalized yet. So far, we only know that Denis Villeneuve is going to direct the reboot for Amazon MGM Studios. And while the hunt is still on, a new update regarding who will be the next Bond has sparked a new conversation.

It seems that one actor has auditioned for the role, although no one has been roped in yet, nor has the release date been announced. But after Dune 3, Denis Villeneuve is going to make the James Bond movie. So, scroll ahead to find out who auditioned for the role that created a buzz online about the movie.

James Bond Reboot: Latest Update On Who Auditioned For The Role

Amazon MGM Studios has taken over the creative rights of the James Bond film franchise through a joint venture deal with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. While Denis Villeneuve is going to direct the movie, Steven Knight (popularly known for Peaky Blinders) will be writing the script. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a close source to the production reported that Scott Rose-Marsh, a 37-year-old redhead actor, has auditioned for the role.

There are rumors that Scott Rose-Marsh could be the next James Bond. What do you think of a red head taking up the roll? pic.twitter.com/7roLKHqTbV — Irate Specialist ☩ (@iratespecialyst) July 15, 2025

Based on the source’s information, he was “brought in sometime in late June to read sides from 1995’s GoldenEye,” for the director Denis Villeneuve. The source further shared that he might also have tackled pages from the script Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is said to be whipping up for Bond 26. Whatever the material, the source claimed Rose-Marsh was given just one piece of direction before the test cameras rolled: Don’t impersonate a previous Bond. If Rose-March did indeed test, it torpedoes one widely held theory swirling around the film — that Amazon, which purchased the 007 franchise for a reported $1 billion this year, is looking to reboot with a 20-something Bond to lure younger audiences.

Well, with this, Scott Rose-Marsh enters the race to be the next James Bond, alongside Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Theo James, and others. Although it’s still under the rumor category, we will know for sure if Rose-Marsh or Amazon MGM Studios confirms it.

Who Is Scott Rose-Marsh?

The 37-year-old British redhead actor is known for his multiple appearances as Pete in S4C’s Yr Amgueddfa, as Jerome in the BBC One series Chloe. He has also featured in Outlaws. Scott Rose-Marsh’s filmography also includes 2021’s Code of Silence and 2022’s Wolves of War. Now, whether he will be the right fit for James Bond or not, only time can tell. But let us know what your thoughts are about it.

