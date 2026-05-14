Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, and others, has arrived in theaters today (May 14), and it has begun its day 1 journey successfully. In the advance booking stage, the film showed strong momentum, and as expected, in the morning shows, it saw good occupancy. It clearly indicates that a solid start at the Indian box office is on the cards, and it is likely to pull off Mollywood’s third-biggest opening of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Athiradi gross through day 1 advance booking?

Backed by decent pre-release buzz, the Malayalam action-comedy entertainer saw brisk advance bookings. As per the final pre-sales update, the film grossed 2.78 crore (premieres + day 1) at the Indian box office. This number is impressive, and it has clearly set the stage for a strong opening-day collection in the domestic market.

Records a good occupancy in day 1 morning shows

The morning shows for Athiradi have concluded, and it has been learned that it recorded an occupancy of 26% nationwide. Among cities, the best-performing center was Chennai, which saw a superb 55% occupancy in the morning shows, followed by Kozhikode at 49%. Kochi had an occupancy of 41%. Since word of mouth is decent, the film is likely to maintain momentum throughout the day.

Athiradi targets the 3rd biggest opening for Mollywood in 2026

Going by pre-sales worth 2.78 crore gross and the morning show occupancy, Athiradi is targeting a start of 5 crore net, or slightly less, at the Indian box office, including premieres. The numbers will stay below Aadu 3’s 5.95 crore, but most likely to beat Vaazha 2‘s 4.75 crore. With this, the film is likely to score Mollywood’s third-biggest opening of 2026 after Patriot (10 crore) and Aadu 3 (5.95 crore).

More about the film

The action comedy entertainer is directed by Arun Anirudhan and produced by Ananthu S and Basil Joseph. It also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu, Shaan Rahman, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, Vishnu Agasthya, and Vineeth Thattil.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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