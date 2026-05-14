After the debacle of Retro, Suriya is looking forward to a much-needed box office success with Karuppu. The film has been in the works for a long time, and it finally arrived in theaters today (May 14). Unfortunately, it started its journey on a disappointing note, as the special 9 am shows were canceled in the home state, leaving fans disappointed. Now, some reports even state that the afternoon shows are also being canceled at some places. In this scenario, the film will definitely take a hit in collections.

Karuppu suffers due to a financial issue

Yesterday, we saw the makers thanking the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy Vijay, for allowing 9 am shows for fans in the state. Obviously, it was a big moment, and fans were excited to their core. Unfortunately, due to financial issues with distributors, the morning shows were canceled. It has been learned that an amount of 10 crore is outstanding in Tamil Nadu, leading distributors to withhold the film’s screening.

While morning shows in Tamil Nadu got canceled, some reports state that Suriya has stepped in to resolve the issues. Since clarity has yet to come, it is being reported that even the afternoon shows have been affected. So, if the issues are resolved, Karuppu is expected to release only in the evening. Such disappointing developments have clearly taken a toll on the film’s opening day collection at the Indian box office.

How much did Karuppu gross through day 1 advance booking?

As per the final advance booking update for day 1, Karuppu sold tickets worth 4.55 crore gross at the Indian box office, which was a good number for a non-holiday release. It includes a sale of 1.85 crore from Tamil Nadu, followed by 1.22 crore from Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Kerala contributed 71 lakh, followed by 69 lakh from Karnataka. 8 lakh came from the rest of India.

Karuppu’s day 1 collection gets impacted severely

Going by such pre-sales, Karuppu was in a position to secure a double-digit start at the Indian box office on day 1 and also had a shot of beating Parasakthi (12.35 crore) to register Kollywood’s biggest opening of 2026. However, with many shows now canceled, the opening has definitely taken a hit, as a chunk of the money grossed through pre-sales will go into refunds. Nonetheless, if the film releases in the evening, as is likely, it still has a chance to register the fourth-biggest opening for Kollywood in 2026, after Parasakthi, LIK: Love Insurance Kompany (6.85 crore), and Kara (6.2 crore). Thereafter, strong word of mouth is a must to pick up the pace from tomorrow onwards.

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