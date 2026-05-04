It’s Thalapathy Vijay everywhere! Who would have thought that after officially announcing a political party in early 2024, the Kollywood superstar would go on to dominate Tamil Nadu elections in 2026? It’s truly a peak cinema in real life as Vijay is now likely to lead the state as the new Chief Minister. Amid this, his yet-to-be-released swansong, Jana Nayagan, has also gained mileage and now aims to make history for the actor at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Vijay announced a long time back that he had taken an exit from cinema to enter full-time politics, and now, after a sensational victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026, he’s unlikely to change his decision. Having said that, fans will get to witness his on-screen magic one last time in Jana Nayagan. Despite all controversies and postponements, the magnum opus is now in a position to score big.

Jana Nayagan benefits from Thalapathy Vijay’s political rise

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release in theaters in January this year, but since it didn’t get clearance from the censor board, it was pushed indefinitely. This was said to be a big blow to the film, impacting the overall hype. Things got worse after the entire film was leaked online a few days back. However, with Thalapathy Vijay making a blockbuster political debut, his final film has got a much-needed mileage.

With Thalapathy Vijay gaining political power in Tamil Nadu, his persona has definitely hit its peak. Naturally, there’s now a huge buzz for Jana Nayagan, and fans will leave no stone unturned to celebrate it like a grand festival. This is a big turnaround for the film, and it is now well positioned to score 100 crore or more at the worldwide box office on day 1.

Thalapathy Vijay is set to make history

Jana Nayagan is expected to release in the next few weeks and is likely to open strongly in India and overseas. As of now, a 100 crore gross opening looks certain, helping Thalapathy Vijay make history. Till now, no Kollywood actor has delivered three 100 crore openings at the worldwide box office, and now, with the upcoming magnum opus, Vijay is most likely to achieve the feat.

Leo was the first 100-crore opener for Vijay, followed by another century opening with The Greatest Of All Time. Jana Nayagan is ready to join the list. Speaking about Rajinikanth, he has only one 100-crore opener, Coolie, and is ready to deliver the next with Jailer 2.

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