Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary continues its glorious run at the box office in North America. The film is now surpassing some elite Hollywood movies. It might even surpass Oppenheimer at the domestic box office. Still, one thing is certain: the sci-fi flick is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of the 3rd-highest-grossing Terminator movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi movie is showing no signs of backing down amid Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film surpassed the $600 million worldwide milestone and has also surpassed The Martian‘s global haul. It emerged as the highest-grossing Andy Weir film adaptation ever. It is expected to hit $650 million worldwide very soon.

Project Hail Mary’s box office collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Ryan Gosling‘s Project Hail Mary collected a stellar $8.6 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It posted the 2nd biggest 7th three-day weekend ever for March releases. It is now 45 days in a row over $1 million, a record for March releases. It is matching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s 45-day streak as the 5th longest post-COVID.

The film has declined by 33.4% from last weekend in North America despite losing 493 theaters. After 45 days, the domestic total of the Ryan Gosling starrer hits $318.3 million. It is tracking to earn between $330 million and $350 million at the North American box office in its original run.

Surpasses the 3rd highest-grossing Transformers movie domestically

Transformers is a sci-fi film series, and Transformers is the first in the franchise, directed by Michael Bay. It was released in 2007, and its success led to a few more installments. The film was a commercial success, collecting $319.2 million in domestic lifetime grosses, emerging as the 3rd-highest-grossing Transformers installment. Project Hail Mary is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Transformers.

Check out where Ryan Gosling’s film stands among the Transformers movies domestically

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – $402.1 million Transformers: Dark of the Moon – $352.4 million Transformers – $319.2 million Project Hail Mary – $318.3 million Transformers: Age of Extinction – $245.4 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $157.3 million Transformers: The Last Knight – $130.1 million Bumblebee – $127.2 million Transformers One – $59.1 million The Transformers: The Movie – $5.8 million

Project Hail Mary has collected $320.1 million at the overseas box office and, combined with the $318.3 million domestic total, the movie’s worldwide gross is $638.4 million. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

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