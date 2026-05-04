The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back the world of Miranda Prestley and Andy Sachs that people loved. The sequel, directed by David Frankel, was released two decades after the first part.

It stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reprising their respective roles as Prestley and Sachs. The film features several Easter eggs and call-backs to the first film. Let’s explore them.

Cerulean sweater

In The Devil Wears Prada 2, as per EW, Andy is seen wearing a sweater in one of the final scenes. Inside the new Runway office, she appears in the same cerulean sweater Miranda wore in the first movie, creating a stylish, full-circle callback to the franchise’s most iconic fashion moment. The first one features a memorable scene in which Miranda delivers a speech about the fashion industry’s influence on people. Andy is wearing a blue cerulean sweater in this scene.

The Runaway office

The office of Runaway magazine remains a central element in both films. In the sequel, the office has been updated, but the fashion closet remains intact. There is a callback to the first film as the office canteen told Andy that corn chowder has cellulite. This time, she goes to the canteen and enjoys a soup.

I seriously love everything about miranda and andy! The Devil Wears Prada 2 was filmed so perfectly. honestly, it was worth waiting 20 years for this. I’m forever obsessed with how miranda is mean yet stays so idealistic and realistic at the same time! she is the literal… pic.twitter.com/4dV0cgcUfI — 𖤐 (@cewegaIak) April 29, 2026

Verbal Callbacks

In the first film, Nigel used to greet Andy by saying, “Hello, six.” This was based on the latter’s clothing size. Nigel repeats this phrase in the sequel. Miranda tells a designer to let go of the bow in an outfit. This is a reference to the first film, where Miranda hated a big bow dress by James Holt.

Miranda also says her famous catchphrase, ‘That’s All!’ which she had used in the first film to command respect.

Madonna’s Vogue Returns

The 2006 film features a transformation montage of Andy. Madonna’s popular track, Vogue, supplements this. The sequel once again uses this track for nostalgia when Milan and his team land in Milan.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is written by Aline Brosh McKenna and stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Justin Theroux, among others.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo: Final Volume Launches With MAPPA Trailer, Teases Possible Anime Adaptation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News