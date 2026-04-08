The final teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released earlier this week, laying the stage for an opulent summer ahead of its May 1st release in India.

It reunites Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel (Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci) on screen after 20 years.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway Lookbook

The teaser gives a glimpse of the characters’ current states: Andy’s change in style. She went from wearing mismatched clothes to high-end couture twenty years ago. This time, her wardrobe has a more sophisticated, formal-chic style that serves as an inspiration for contemporary business attire.

In the trailer, Anne Hathaway’s character, Andy, says she “gave away” her Chanel items after quitting Runway magazine in 2006. Where are they? power suits. She embraces finely tailored silhouettes in both trailers; this effortless, authoritative look is worthy of a place in our own workwear rotation.

Additionally, Andy softens crisp tailoring with carefree styling, giving her business attire a casual feel. In one instance, she keeps the style simple and subtle by wearing a formal co-ord with high-waisted pants. In another, she chooses an all-grey outfit, a lightweight plaid blazer, and little jewelry for a refined yet cozy look. When she interacts with Simone Ashley, a similar outline emerges as she returns to her trademark sweater look, this time accessorizing it with fitted pants and an open coat for a more sophisticated look.

Andy is seen wearing a three-piece blue suit on one of her more formal occasions, which strikes a balance between polished business attire and carefree ease.

And if that wasn’t enough, she also steps out in a striking three-piece suit that fully leans into power dressing. The look exudes confidence and commands attention, cementing her as the ultimate boss figure in the room.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, Crew & Release Date

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and Aline Brosh McKenna. The film is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It stars Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel (Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci) in the lead roles.

The film debuts on the 1st of May, exclusively in theaters.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Final Trailer

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