On the 6th of April, Robert Downey Jr. shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account. The artist released this intricate piece to celebrate the Easter holiday, but immediately, the image sparked a debate between Marvel fans. The artwork depicts the famous villain Doctor Doom holding a woven wooden basket filled with painted eggs. Observant fans quickly recognized the specific logos for Captain America, Black Panther, and Thor. Additionally, they also saw bright emblems for Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange. People noticed painted symbols for mutant groups like the X-Men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

Breaking Down The Hidden Easter Eggs

The new artwork hides many subtle clues, and the fans examined every single painted detail carefully. Observers pointed out a cracked egg with the classic Avengers logo painted directly on the side. The Fantastic Four symbol has a large red cross drawn right over the number four.

The audience thinks Doctor Doom harbors true hatred for that specific superhero team. Another striking visual detail features two separate eggs covered with completely different spider suit drawings. Fans expect to see multiple versions of the hero in the new film, and they hope these older actors will return soon to cinemas.

Do The Clues Hint At A Darker, High-Stakes Marvel Story?

The holiday artwork might suggest a very violent story for the main heroes in the next Avengers: Doomsday. The egg for Captain America has thick red paint dripping down the side, and it looks exactly like real blood. Will the primary Marvel cinematic universe fall apart completely during the events of this brand new theatrical story?

The visual clues point to a brutal fight between the villain and the remaining heroes, and the outcome seems very possible. Fans examine every inch of the picture, but the film creators keep the actual story a secret for now.

Returning Heroes & New Additions Of Cast

Reports suggest a very large cast for this upcoming superhero movie, and the confirmed roster includes many returning stars from previous films. The new Easter artwork suggests the X-Men play a major role in the fight.

The basket also holds a blue egg with wings painted on the side, and this logo points directly to Namor and his underwater kingdom. So, the powerful ocean warriors will likely join the massive battle against Victor von Doom. The filming process takes months, and the directors are working hard to balance the different character storylines.

The Twist Behind Robert Downey Jr.’s Villain Role

We all saw Robert Downey Jr. playing the heroic Iron Man for ten long years, and he also saved the universe in his final film appearance. But now, the performer returns to the active movie set to portray a terrible masked villain, according to Times of India. Fans think this drastic change could create an odd situation throughout the story.

This is why the writers need to explain why the new bad guy looks like an old friend. The upcoming film will likely use alternate reality versions to answer this specific plot question. Dedicated Marvel fans are eager to see his new performance in movie theaters soon.

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