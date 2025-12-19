Robert Downey Jr. began his career in Hollywood at the age of five in a movie titled Pound, directed by his father. Since then, Downey has worked in several movies, produced shows, and even became a writer with the film, The Last Party. Robert Downey Jr., also known as RDJ, is best known for his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is now gearing up for his highly anticipated comeback in the MCU with the movie, Avengers: Doomsday. As the Hollywood legend gears up for the film’s release, here are his top 5 performances you can binge-watch this weekend.

1. Avengers: Endgame

Release Date: 26 April 2019

26 April 2019 Director: Anthony & Joe Russo

Anthony & Joe Russo IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming in the USA: Disney+, available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play

Avengers: Endgame is Robert Downey Jr’s top-rated film on IMDb. Avengers: Endgame (2019) continues the story after the devastating events that unfolded in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). The original Avengers reunite once again with their allies to reverse Thanos’ actions. In the end, guess who defeats Thanos with a simple snap of his fingers? None other than Iron Man.

2. Avengers: Infinity War

Release Date: 27 April 2018

27 April 2018 Director: Anthony & Joe Russo

Anthony & Joe Russo IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming in the USA: Disney+, available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play

This 2018 film also shares the same rating as its predecessor in this list. The film showcases the beginning of the devastation due to Thanos as he begins his quest to collect all six Infinity Stones. In the film, Iron Man fights Thanos on Titan to try to stop him from getting the Time Stone. He almost succeeds but eventually succumbs and disappears into space. This disappearance sets the stage for Endgame.

3. Oppenheimer

Release Date: 21 July 2023

21 July 2023 Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming in the USA: Peacock, available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube

This 2023 film was based on the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who played a key role in developing atomic bombs. It stars Robert Downey Jr as Admiral Lewis Strauss, a government official who aids in creating a negative narrative about Oppenheimer as an alleged Soviet spy. Oppenheimer once again highlighted Robert Downey Jr’s acting prowess beyond his Iron Man suit.

4. The Avengers

Release Date: May 4, 2012

May 4, 2012 Director: Anthony & Joe Russo, Joss Whedon

Anthony & Joe Russo, Joss Whedon IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming in the USA: Disney+

This 2012 marks the beginning of the Avengers series and brings together Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, the Hulk, and Hawkeye. The six come together to protect New York City against Loki and the Chitauri.

5. Iron Man

Release Date: May 2, 2008

May 2, 2008 Director: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming in the USA: Disney+

This 2008 film marked the beginning of Robert Downey Jr’s introduction in the MCU as Iron Man. Billionaire and master engineer Tony Stark escapes from the clutches of a terrorist group in Afghanistan by building a suit of armor, thus creating his character Iron Man.

