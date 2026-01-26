After becoming the only director in Hollywood history with four billion-dollar films, James Cameron is now challenging Christopher Nolan for IMAX theatrical supremacy. Cameron’s Pandora threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is currently dominating theaters worldwide and has already grossed $1.3 billion globally.

But more notably, the movie has been on a dream run in IMAX theaters for its surreal visuals and grand cinematic feel.

Avtar: Fire And Ash – Box Office Performance

The US market has contributed $378.4 million to the movie’s total collections. The overseas territories have driven the total higher, contributing $1 billion, per Box Office Mojo. The split underlines the film’s international strength and highlights Cameron’s appeal beyond North America, a factor that has defined the Avatar brand since its inception.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Summary

North America – $378.4 million

International – $1 billion

Total – $1.3 billion

IMAX Box Office Collection

IMAX numbers add another major layer to the story. Avatar: Fire and Ash has earned $179.2 million globally from IMAX screens in 42 days. The US contribution stands at $54 million, while overseas IMAX earnings have reached $125.2 million, highlighting the format’s appeal for large-scale spectacle.

Avatar Fire and Ash Vs Oppenheimer IMAX Earnings

Such numbers place Fire and Ash on course to surpass Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning thriller, Oppenheimer, which closed its global IMAX run at $184 million. Surpassing that benchmark would elevate the film into the top 5 highest-grossing IMAX films of all time.

Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water are already positioned within the IMAX top 5 list. With Fire and Ash joining them, all three films will underline James Cameron’s long-standing dominance of premium large-format cinema and his position in modern box-office history.

Top 5 IMAX Grossers (Worldwide)

Avatar – $268 million

Avatar: The Way of Water – $215 million

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $207 million

Avengers: Endgame – $207 million

Oppenheimer – $184 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

