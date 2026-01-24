From WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ first-ever TV series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), to more recent live-action outings like Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart, Marvel’s small-screen portfolio has delivered a wide range of superhero storytelling in recent years. While most of the titles earned strong critical praise, a few others struggled to make a similar impact. The next series set to join the MCU lineup is Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead role.

With its Rotten Tomatoes score now revealed, here’s how Wonder Man stacks up against every MCU live-action series released in the past five years.

Wonder Man vs. Other Live-Action MCU Shows – Rotten Tomatoes Score Comparison

At the time of writing, Wonder Man boasts an impressive 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. With such a strong critical reception ahead of its release, it’s worth seeing how Wonder Man compares with other live-action MCU series that premiered over the past five years (mentioned in order of release years).

WandaVision (2021): 92% The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021): 85% Loki (2021): 87% Hawkeye (2021): 92% Moon Knight (2022): 86% Ms. Marvel (2022): 98% She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022): 80% Secret Invasion (2023): 53% Echo (2024): 71% Agatha All Along (2024): 84% Daredevil: Born Again (2025): 87% Ironheart (2025): 76%

With a 92% critics’ score, Wonder Man currently places itself among the higher-rated live-action MCU series released over the past five years, matching titles such as WandaVision and Hawkeye. While it does not surpass the highest-rated show, Ms. Marvel (98%), it scores notably higher than several middle and lower-performing entries, including She-Hulk, Echo, and Secret Invasion.

Overall, the comparison highlights the somewhat inconsistent critical reception of Marvel’s live-action series portfolio in recent years, with Wonder Man emerging as one of the highly rated additions.

Wonder Man Plot

Set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor who unexpectedly gains superhuman abilities. As his life changes overnight, Simon becomes entangled in the superhero world, confronting the consequences of power while balancing his professional and personal life.

Wonder Man – Official Trailer

