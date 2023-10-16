The Marvel Cinematic Universe, while shaping the build-up to their most ambitious movie to date, Avengers: Secret Wars, is also busy trying to bounce back to the glorious times that the studio was celebrating until the end of Phase 3. With multiple projects failing to create any dent, and some getting just a lukewarm reception has definitely made the studio smell the tea and take necessary steps not to let future projects stumble. For this, there is a possibility Kevin Feige is busy making some very bold decisions, and the first one, as per rumors, has a piece of bad news for everyone excited about Wonder Man.

It was last year when we got to know that Marvel is developing a live-action series for Disney+ based on Wonder Man. A character that has never made any appearance in the MCU yet, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, is an interesting character. The anticipation to see his story unfold on the big screen was at an all-time high. It was even said that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was leading the show, with Sir Ben Kingsley reprising Trevor Slattery.

But it looks like the fate of the show isn’t as bright as we thought during the announcement, and the latest reports suggest that Kevin Feige and team have taken a James Gunn-Like brutal decision and have scrapped Wonder Man altogether from their upcoming slate. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Comic Book Movie report, Marvel bosses have axed Wonder Man from their upcoming slate, and the series will not make its way to Disney+. There is no reason given for the same, but looking at the ensemble that had gathered to make the show has made it an anticipated one. Maybe, just like how Daredevil: Born Again was ordered to be redone entirely, something about the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II starrer might not have impressed the board.

However, Wonder Man was being overseen by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest was hired as the head writer for the same. Only time will tell if this rumor holds any water or not. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

