Jason Statham is a bonafide action star in Hollywood and needs no introduction to the entertainment world. He is reportedly one of the wealthiest actors in the world with some impressive films to his credit, including The Transporter, The Meg 1 & 2, and his latest Expend4bles, among others. With such a fantastic career in the action space, let’s look at the actor’s net worth standing in 2023; keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, Jason used to work at local market stalls before becoming a massive movie star. His past inspired the celebrated director Guy Ritchie to cast him in the 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and 2000’s Snatch. He made his breakthrough performance with the Transporter series, and there’s been no looking back since.

Jason Statham had been a crucial part of The Expendables film series, and with the fourth installment out last month, he will be taking forward the franchise. Sylvester Stallone previously declared that Expend4bles would be his last outing in the series; as a result, his screen time was also less in the latest installment. On the other hand, Jason’s character got more time on screen and was paid way more than the veteran action star.

As per Showbiz Galore, he was paid $25 Million as opposed to Stallone’s $3 Million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has multiple films that have earned him handsomely at the box office, contributing generously to his rich net worth. The Transporter star spent a lavish $10.6 million in his Malibu home overlooking the ocean. However, he sold the house in January 2020 for $18.5 million. Again, in 2011, he purchased Ben Stiller’s Hollywood Hills home for $7.3 million and sold it for $9.2 million to Johnny Galecki, aka Leonard Hofstadter from The Big Bang Theory.

The Expendables 4 star Jason Statham, who has been in a relationship with model Rosie Huntington since 2010, currently lives in a house in Beverly Hills worth $13 million. He has several endorsement contracts with prestigious brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Kit Kat, Audi, Levi’s, and more.

Jason Statham, who reportedly made $13 million per movie in 2015, made more than $65 million between June 2014 and 2015. In 2023, the actor’s current net worth is a massive $90 Million.

Among his personal items, The Expendables 4 star owns a fancy collection of watches with their amounts ranging from $6,990 to $70,000. His Car collection includes an Aston Martin worth $334,700, a McLaren Senna – $1.5 million, and much more, qualifying for an entirely separate article.

On the work front, as mentioned above, Jason Statham was last seen in The Expendables 4 alongside Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Captain America’ Chris Evans Once Called Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ His Rock As He Claimed His MCU Hero Idolized The Bada*s Assasin: “There’s A Void They Fill…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News