Sitaare Zameen Par is a big sigh of relief for Aamir Khan, as it turned out to be the first successful film for the actor in the post-COVID era. After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, he took a break from acting and returned to the big screen two years later. He has finally made a strong comeback at the Indian box office, and more than that, he has also surpassed Ranbir Kapoor in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Sitaare Zameen Par’s 100 crore net collection at the Indian box office helps Aamir Khan

On the second Saturday, day 9, Sitaare Zameen Par entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, marking Aamir Khan’s first 100 crore grosser after six years. His last century came in 2018 (Thugs Of Hindostan). Going by the abovementioned parameters, the century credited 100 points to Aamir’s tally, pushing his overall points to 1500. Earlier, he was placed in the 6th position, but with the addition of 100 points, he has climbed one position upward in the Star Ranking.

Aamir Khan beats Ranbir Kapoor in Star Ranking!

With a total of 1500 points, Aamir Khan surpassed Ranbir Kapoor‘s 1450 points in Koimoi Star Ranking and grabbed the 5th spot, pushing Ranbir to the 6th position. Let’s see if another actor makes a turnaround in the ranking in the upcoming days.

Breakdown of Aamir’s 1500 points is here:

3 films in 100 crore club: Ghajini, Thugs Of Hindostan and Sitaare Zameen Par = 300 points

2 films in 200 crore club: 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 = 400 points

2 films in 300 crore club: PK and Dangal = 600 points

4 films in the top 10 Bollywood grossers overseas: Dangal, Secret Superstar, PK and Dhoom 3 = 200 points

Total – 1500 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

