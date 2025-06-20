Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Dutta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala

Director: R.S. Prasanna

What’s Good: The core message of the film, the honest performances, the dialogues, and not coming across as preachy in any of the scenes.

What’s Bad: The editing of the film could have been more crisp in some scenes which would have made the pace of the movie, a little more concise.

Loo Break: We suggest the interval for the same because the movie manages to keep you hooked otherwise.

Watch or Not?: You will be missing out on a very endearing message if you miss this one.

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 158 minutes

In one of the scenes, Gurpal Singh’s character tells an exasperated Gulshan (Aamir Khan) that every individual in this world has their own ‘normal.’ This forms the main crux of Sitaare Zameen Par which is inspired by the 2018 Spanish film, Champions, and also serves as a spiritual sequence to the 2007 movie, Taare Zameen Par. Not only does the film teach us the importance of destigmatizing the attitude towards people with Down Syndrome but it also makes us realize the importance of not running away from our fears or shortcomings but instead embracing them with utmost positivity.

Sitaare Zameen Par tells the story of an assistant football coach, Gulshan (Aamir Khan), who is not only unhappy with his job but is also struggling to sort out his differences with his estranged wife, Suneeta (Genelia Deshmukh). After being suspended because of slapping a senior coach and then getting embroiled in a drunk and drive case, he is punished with a community service. His punishment involves training a group of individuals with intellectual disability for a basketball championship for the specially abled. His world comes upside down as he not only struggles to train them but also mocks and underestimates them due to their shortcomings. However, soon, this team turns out to be the biggest coaches of Gulshan’s life.

Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Review: Script Analysis

R. S. Prasanna tells us a beautiful story of how the specially abled people have their own normal, which in fact, is more optimistic and endearing, than the so-called normal people. However, the highlight of the script lies in how the protagonist of the movie transitions from an ignorant man who uses words like “Bechare,” “Pagal,” and “Mental” for this team to finally becoming their biggest support system. Aamir Khan’s Gulshan realizes that not he but these individuals who are “abnormal” for the rest of the world are ending up teaching him the biggest lesson of his life.

A scene from the movie has Gulshan arguing with his wife over their differences on having kids. He says that if they have a child at this age, there is a high possibility that their child will be born with Down Syndrome or some other disability. Upon hearing this, one of his team members says that it is natural for everyone to want a normal child, unlike them, but every child deserves a father like Gulshan who has given them a ray of hope by leading them to victory in all of the matches of the football championship. This scene not only tugs at your heartstrings but also makes you marvel at the innocence and the goodness of these so-called imperfect individuals who manage to see the beauty even in their shortcomings.

From characters like Gulshan and Guddu overcoming their fear of the elevators and water, respectively, to the Sitaare team finding joy even in the adversities, Sitaare Zameen Par has many scenes which will leave you with happy tears. Not only this but the movie also has some comedic gags incorporated, which land right instead of looking forced. The only downside of the film is the editing, which could have been more crisp in a few parts, making the length of the film more concise.

Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Review: Star Performance

Aamir Khan hits the right note with this one and how! He is unabashedly ignorant, brash, impulsive, irresponsible and borderline toxic in the first half and the actor showcases a glimpse of the same beautifully in his performance. However, the vulnerability, the fear and finally coming to terms with the many life lessons that his “Sitaare” team teaches him has the actor delivering a nuanced and balanced act. After a long time, it was also refreshing to see the superstar nail it in the comedy scenes too.

A huge shoutout to all the “Sitaare” of the film – Aroush Dutta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali, who are absolutely flawless and endearing with their performances. Genelia Deshmukh does full justice to her part and her chemistry with Aamir Khan appears to be organic. But it was Dolly Ahluwalia who had my heart! She was an absolute laugh riot and entertainment supreme with her epic dialogues. Not only this, but she also hits the right notes in the emotionally high-octane sequences, especially when she motivates her son to fight for this team, which really needs his patience and guidance. Brijendra Kala and Gurpal Singh were also endearing to behold in their respective parts.

Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Review: Direction, Music

R. S. Prasanna executes the core message of the movie wonderfully and also the many hidden layers underneath the same. Amongst the soundtracks, “Sar Aakhon Pe Mere,” “Good For Nothing,” and the Sitaare Zameen Par title track hit the right chords.

Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Review: The Last Word

Watch Sitaare Zameen Par for not only getting an awareness of the destigmatization of individuals with Down Syndrome but also to gain a lesson that life is too short to brood over your shortcomings and insecurities. It is never too late to look at the silver lining in everything and become a little selfless in this otherwise nasty world.

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer

Sitaare Zameen Par released on 20th June, 2025.

