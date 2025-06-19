Aamir Khan’s sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit the big screen tomorrow. Described as the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the eagerly anticipated film is directed by R.S. Prasanna. Ahead of its theatrical release, if you are interested in watching an intense and different performance by the perfectionist actor, we recommend checking out the critically acclaimed yet often overlooked film 1947: Earth.

Released in 1998 and directed by Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta, the film stands out in Aamir Khan’s illustrious filmography for showcasing him in a rare negative role. Read on to find out what the film is about and where you can stream it on OTT.

1947: Earth – Plot & Cast

Set in Lahore just before and during the partition of India in 1947, the film was the second installment of Deepa Mehta’s Elements trilogy (the other two films being Fire and Water). The film is narrated from the perspective of a wealthy and young Parsi girl, Lenny (played by Maia Sethna), who is cared for by her nanny, Shanta (played by Nandita Das). Amid escalating religious tensions, Shanta is caught between the love of two men – the charming and playful Dil Navaz (played by Aamir Khan), and the simple, kind-hearted Hassan (played by Rahul Khanna).

How the partition affects this love triangle and divides people forms the film’s underlying story. The movie also features a host of talented actors, including Shabana Azmi, Kitu Gidwani, Arif Zakaria, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pavan Malhotra, Gulshan Grover, and Raghubir Yadav, among others.

1947: Earth – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film received rave reviews from critics. It holds an impressive critics’ score of 86% on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 85%. Moreover, it has a user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. The movie was also selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars that year. However, viewer discretion is advised, as the film contains intense violence and emotionally disturbing content.

Where To Stream 1947: Earth?

This Aamir Khan film is currently available to stream on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 26 minutes.

1947: Earth Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the film here to get a glimpse of its lead characters, the core storyline, and the 1947 period setting.

