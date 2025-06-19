SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29 is currently the talk of the town. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the upcoming fantasy drama is said to be connected to Lord Hanuman and his quest to find the Sanjivani Booti. Of course, it would be an interesting tale that blends modernity and the mytho-roots of India.

Latest update about the film is its set! As per reports SS Rajamouli has constructed the costliest set of Indian Cinema! To accomodate proper shooting schedule, a set of the first city that came into existence – Varanasi, has been created in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City!

Costliest Film Set Of Indian Cinema!

It is said that SSMB29 has created the costliest film set of the Indian Cinema, amounting to 50 crore! This is almost 150% higher than the previous costliest set of the Indian Cinema, which is now occupying the second spot after Rajamouli’s film took the top spot!

Rajamouli’s Film Surpasses Devdas’s Expenditure!

To date, the reported price of the costliest set of the Indian Cinema was Devdas, spending around 20 crore of its budget on the sets! Interestingly, out of this 20 crore, 12 crore were spent to create Chandramukhi’s Kotha!

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo!

After SSMB29 & Devdas, the third most costly set of Indian Cinema was created for Salman Khan‘s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo! A whopping amount of 15 crore was spent to create sets for the royal family drama!

Kalank!

A fictional city reflecting the pre-Independence era was created for Dharma Productions’ magnum opus Kalank. The film had a beautiful set, though it was too beautiful to be real! The set was created for 15 crore!

Jodha Akbar!

Ashutosh Gowariker spend 12 crore to create the sets of Jodha Akbar! The film was based on the life of the Mughal Emperor Akbar and his Rajput wife, Jodha Bai!

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hey Ajay Devgn, After 26 Years I Realize Your Vanraaj From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Was As Problematic As ‘Nandini’ Aishwarya Rai [Opinion]!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News