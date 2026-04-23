Building on the unprecedented global success of the Baahubali franchise and RRR, S.S. Rajamouli continues to redefine Indian cinema’s global footprint, now setting the stage for an even bigger cinematic leap with his next, Varanasi.

S.S. Rajamouli has consistently redefined the scale and ambition of Indian cinema, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most visionary storytellers. Now, the celebrated filmmaker is gearing up for his next ambitious venture, Varanasi, an action-adventure film slated for release next year.

Varanasi Goes Global With Comic Con Mexico 2026

Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has already become one of the most eagerly awaited Indian movies in recent memory. The movie has generated significant excitement among both fans and industry observers due to its scope, star power, and Rajamouli’s distinctive storytelling.

Varanasi is scheduled to make an international appearance at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, bringing this excitement to a global audience. An important milestone on the film’s path toward global viewership will be reached on April 24 at the Thunder Stage, with an exclusive panel showcasing the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CCXP México 🇲🇽 (@ccxp_mx)

“Varanasi to the World,” a special segment presented by producer S.S. Karthikeya, will give guests an exclusive look at the movie. Along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, the presentation will also include an exclusive video message from filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. With a live interaction at the end of the session, fans will have a unique opportunity to meet the creators of one of India’s greatest film productions.

Even before its theatrical release in India and upcoming showcase at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, Varanasi has already begun creating waves globally. Its first glimpse was unveiled at the Trailer Festival at Le Grand Rex, Europe’s largest iconic screen, where it drew an electrifying response, with audiences erupting into applause, cheers, and whistles from the very first frame.

Varanasi Cast & Release Date

Adding to the buzz, Mahesh Babu’s powerful look as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s commanding avatar as Mandakini from Varanasi have already been revealed, sending social media into a frenzy and fueling nationwide excitement.

With these striking glimpses raising expectations, anticipation has now reached fever pitch as audiences eagerly await this grand cinematic spectacle, slated for a massive theatrical release on 7th April, 2027.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Rakesh Bedi Net Worth 2026: Is Dhurandhar’s Jameel Mamu Richer Than His Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Co-Star Dilip Joshi? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News