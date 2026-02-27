It’s commendable how Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has successfully transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood, carving out a niche in the world’s highest-grossing film industry. After delivering several memorable performances in Hindi-language films, she marked her major Hollywood breakthrough with the thriller series Quantico in 2015.

Her latest Hollywood outing, The Bluff, premiered on Prime Video recently. Co-starring Karl Urban (known for The Boys), the swashbuckling action thriller has been earning praise from critics and audiences alike, particularly for Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s performance and action sequences. Now that the film’s IMDb user rating is out, here’s how it stacks up against her other Hollywood films on the platform.

The Bluff vs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Other Hollywood Films – IMDb Ratings Comparison

At the time of writing, The Bluff holds an IMDb rating of 5.9/10. Here’s how it compares with the scores received by Chopra Jonas’s previous Hollywood films on the platform:

Baywatch (2017): 5.5/10

A Kid Like Jake (2018): 5.6/10

Isn’t It Romantic (2019): 5.9/10

We Can Be Heroes (2020): 4.7/10

The Matrix Resurrections (2021): 5.6 /10

/10 Love Again (2023): 5.9/10

Heads of State (2025): 6.4/10

With a 5.9 IMDb rating, The Bluff lands in the upper-middle range of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Hollywood filmography. It matches the scores of Isn’t It Romantic and Love Again, while outperforming titles like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, We Can Be Heroes, and The Matrix Resurrections. However, it trails behind Heads of State, which currently stands as her highest-rated Hollywood film on IMDb.

Overall, the numbers suggest that while The Bluff isn’t her top-rated Hollywood outing, it stands as a solid entry in her international film portfolio, especially considering the positive response to her action-driven performance.

The Bluff Plot

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and set in the 19th-century Caribbean islands, the action thriller follows Ercell (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a former pirate whose peaceful family life is violently disrupted when her past catches up with her. When her island is invaded by a vengeful former captain (Karl Urban), she is forced to rely on her lethal skills to protect her loved ones.

The Bluff – Official Trailer

