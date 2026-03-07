Last year on General Hospital, Maxie Jones fell into a coma, and not too long after, it was revealed that her husband, Nathan West, had been alive all these years. His return to town saw him get close to Maxie’s best friend, Lulu Spencer, and eventually the two gave in and indulged in kisses.

A few weeks ago, Maxie woke up from her coma and is now slowly getting back to her life. She met Nathan and told him that she could not leave her boyfriend, Spinelli, with whom she was after she grieved Nathan’s death. Here’s what happened when Lulu finally confessed the full truth to Maxie.

General Hospital: Maxie’s Reaction To Lulu’s Confession About Her Romance With Nathan

In the episode, Lulu came over to meet Maxie at Deception, and with how she was behaving, the latter figured that she was set to reveal something bad. Lulu confessed that while Maxie was in her coma, she and Nathan got close while he was getting to know Maxie and Nathan’s son James more.

She added that she and Nathan started spending more time together and eventually could not ignore the spark between them. Maxie was surprised and asked how far ahead they had gone in this pursuit. Lulu told Maxie that she and Nathan had kissed, but that was as far as they had gone until now.

She added that they had not slept together and decided to maintain their distance the moment they found out Maxie was awake. Lulu revealed that he wanted Maxie to have the choice of Nathan, but she had chosen Spinelli instead. Maxie pointed out that she never even had a choice between them.

She accepted that she felt something was off with Nathan the moment she met him for the first time in years. Lulu asked Maxie if she regretted picking Spinelli. Maxie asked Lulu if this was her attempt to get permission from her to pursue Nathan. Lulu claimed she just wanted to be honest with her.

She added that Nathan had a right to move on with his life just like she had. Maxie agreed with the statement but pointed out that while he had the right to do so, just not with Lulu. She made it clear that she was not okay with Lulu and Nathan’s romance, and she wouldn’t be getting her blessing at all.

Lulu stated she was trying to follow her heart and did not want this to be an issue between their friendship. She wanted them to get past this, but Maxie was not willing. It remains to be seen how this will change things for them.

