The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Diane going to great lengths to find Jack amidst his disappearance. Jack’s world spun out of control when he found himself on a ship in the middle of the ocean. And then lastly, Phyllis struggled to make amends with Daniel after her betrayal.

From gambles and reunions to searching and secrets, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young And The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 9, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor driving a hard bargain with Phyllis. Is she going to relent or stand her ground? Billy takes a gamble for his family. Is this in regards to Jack being kidnapped or something else? Jack has a shocking reunion with Patty. How will he react to the same?

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Victor keeps a secret from Nikki. Is this going to cause friction between the two once again? Is this about Jack’s kidnapping? Lauren faces a tough decision. Which way will she go now? Is this about Michael? Diane and Kyle search for clues on Jack’s whereabouts. Will they find something?

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Elsewhere, Nikki connects the dots about Jack’s disappearance. Is she going to figure out what is happening and help somehow? Diane loses her cool with Phyllis. Is a new fight about to happen between the two rivals? Nick and Sharon turn to Adam for help. But what could this be about?

Thursday, March 12, 2026

Victoria defends Victor’s actions. Is this going to lead to some dissent in the family? Sienna shares disturbing news with Noah. Is that regarding Matt or someone else? Nick receives valuable intel from Adam. What will he do?

Friday, March 13, 2026

The last episode of the week features Victor and Nikki reaching their breaking point. Are they going to wade through it, or will they crumble under the pressure? Cane makes amends with Lily. What will this lead to? And then lastly, Jack falls into Patty’s trap. What will he do now? Stay tuned to know.

