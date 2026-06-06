Mollywood Times, the Malayalam dark-comedy film, has opened its account at the Indian box office on Day 1. Headlined by Naslen as Vineeth Madhavan and featuring a fun ensemble cast of Sharaf U Dheen, Sangeeth Prathap, and Roshan Shanavas, the film released on June 5 without a trailer. The opening day numbers reflect a decent start at the Indian box office for a film of its scale and genre. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

How much did Mollywood Times earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

With Drishyam 3 slowing down more than expected and Kattalan witnessing a disappointing run, there was no such threat to this latest release. As a result, the dark comedy film opened to 1.8 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, according to Sacnilk. It equals 2.12 crore gross. Since the makers didn’t release the trailer, box office enthusiasts were eager to see how it opens, and as far as the start is concerned, the film has made a decent noise.

Mollywood’s 9th biggest opener of 2026 in India

With 1.8 crore, Mollywood Times has registered the ninth-biggest opening day for a Malayalam film in 2026 at the Indian box office, ahead of Valathu Vasathe Kallan (1.1 crore) and behind Pallichattambi (2.9 crore). The top of the 2026 Mollywood chart continues to be dominated by Drishyam 3 (15.85 crore), with Patriot (10 crore) and Athiradi (6.07 crore) filling out the top three.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 openers of 2026 in India (net):

Drishyam 3 – 15.85 crore Patriot – 10 crore Athiradi – 6.07 crore Aadu 3 – 5.95 crore Vaazha 2 – 4.75 crore Kattalan – 3.8 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies – 3.4 crore Pallichattambi – 2.9 crore Mollywood Times – 1.8 crore Valathu Vasathe Kallan – 1.1 crore

The weekend and the weekdays will decide everything

Mollywood Times is exactly the kind of film where day 1 is just the starting point of the conversation, not the conclusion. The real indicators to watch will be days 2 and 3: whether the film shows the kind of Saturday-Sunday jump that signals growing audience awareness, and then how it holds through the weekdays. A strong first week is crucial for a film like this to establish a sustainable run.

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