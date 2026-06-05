Abhinav Sunder Nayak is back in the director’s chair for the second time with Mollywood Times. His debut film, the dark comedy crime drama Mukundan Unni Associates, was a massive success, raising expectations for Mollywood Times. The film is a coming-of-age comedy-drama about an aspiring young director who dreams of becoming one of the best horror filmmakers Malayalam cinema has to offer. Naslen stars as Vineeth Madhavan, whose inspiration is M. Night Shyamalan. Can lightning strike twice for Abhinav with Mollywood Times? Let’s see what people are saying about the film on X.

Mollywood Times X Reviews: What Audiences Are Saying About The Movie

The first half of Mollywood Times is generally receiving a positive response from audiences. Many viewers are praising the film’s writing and entertainment value, with comments such as “The screenplay packs in several enjoyable moments, and the cameos land well.” The comedy, in particular, appears to be working well with the audience, with reactions like “Good humour, nice performances and a nice screenplay.”

#MollywoodTimes A fun and easy-going first half that works well as an entertainer. Good humour, nice performances and a nice screenplay make it an enjoyable watch. #Naslen once again proves why he is a favourite among young audiences 👌❤️ Jakes bejoy as usual👏 pic.twitter.com/yxgZBpfSOu — Aslam Ahmed (@ahmed_aslam_) June 5, 2026

#MollywoodTimes A thoroughly engaging first half with the perfect blend of entertainment, humor, and intrigue. The narrative moves at a steady pace, keeping the audience invested throughout, while the performances add plenty of charm to the proceedings. The screenplay packs in… pic.twitter.com/2r4n978TEA — Manas. (@_manase_) June 5, 2026

Naslen K. Gafoor’s performance as the lead character is emerging as one of the film’s biggest strengths. Viewers have been showering praise on the young actor, with many sharing sentiments such as “Naslen is acing it!!” His screen presence and comic timing seem to have struck a chord with audiences, making him one of the most talked-about aspects of the film so far.

Half time: #MollywoodTimes . Till now it’s super entertaining and very much autobiographical like. Naslen is acing it!! pic.twitter.com/aJFLgziHjt — Shyam Krishnan (@ShyamkrishnanB) June 5, 2026

Some viewers have also noted that the story feels like a biographical account of a filmmaker’s journey, although one that is heavily fictionalized and packed with comedy. The overall sentiment towards the opening half can perhaps be best captured by the remark, “Despite 90 minutes first half, not even a moment of boredom.” Many are also pointing out that fans of Mukundan Unni Associates are likely to enjoy Mollywood Times as it appears to carry forward a similar style of storytelling and humour.

#MollywoodTimes – First Half – DAMN GOOD!! If you liked #AbhinavSundarNayak’s first work, you will love this. Based on this, I can understand why he made a movie like Mukundanunni Associates. Both movies carry similar narrative style and dark humour. #Naslen initially was… pic.twitter.com/CxsRuaCZgQ — Marcus Legranda (@marclegrande) June 5, 2026

Not everyone is convinced by the overwhelmingly positive first half reactions, however. Some users on X have questioned the authenticity of the early praise, describing it as “cheap PR tactics.” While there is no way to verify whether these claims are true, a section of users has pointed to posts claiming that “the PR team Released Positive response for First Half kinda posts.” there is reason for skepticism, given the fact that a large majority of the reactions are highly positive and unusually well written, which is not typically the case with most X reviews, for the most part.

@abhinavsnayak I expected #MollywoodTimes wont do cheap PR tactics in X but now that also happened! Just now the PR team Released Positive response for First Half kinda posts. Just check the Tag, you can also see it! Really Didn’t Expected this!! 🙏 — MH (@muvholic) June 5, 2026

#MollywoodTimes PR stunt happening at X now Didn’t expect for a Naslen movie 🏃 — Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) June 5, 2026

The second half is receiving a mixed but largely positive response from viewers. While some reactions are extremely enthusiastic, with comments such as “Excellent FH & an equally good SH,” the broader consensus appears to be closer to “There are some flaws in second half in writing + it kind of drags due the length.” Even those who point out these shortcomings generally consider the film a decent watch, largely because of its strong first half and engaging overall presentation.

#Mollywoodtimes There are some flaws in second half in writing + it kind of drags due the length. But as a whole movie is decent. And cinephiles will like this movie more than general audience — Devil Sandy (@G1Rex) June 5, 2026

Several viewers have noted that the film becomes more dramatic as it progresses, making it particularly appealing to “fan of drama.” Although opinions on the writing are somewhat divided, many feel that the emotional and dramatic elements help keep the narrative engaging despite its pacing issues.

#MollywoodTimes If you’re a fan of drama, this movie is definitely your cup of tea. It beautifully portrays the realities and struggles of a filmmaker’s life. The story unfolds at a slow pace, but I personally enjoyed it a lot. Naslen did a fantastic job 💯 — _arjas_ (@AnurajAS5) June 5, 2026

On the technical front, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The background score has earned widespread appreciation, with many highlighting that “Jakes Bejoy’s BGM is a standout.” The editing has also received praise from some viewers, especially for “Different aspect ratios + and fast cuts.” Overall, many audience members believe the film is particularly well-suited for cinephiles, thanks to its filmmaking choices, industry references, and stylistic approach.

#Mollywoodtimes cinematography and editing👍 visual presentation is different from what we see usually.

Different aspect ratios + and fast cuts. They have tried something new ofc#Naslen — Devil Sandy (@G1Rex) June 5, 2026

Mollywood Times X Reviews: Overall Audience Verdict

Mollywood Times appears to be an enjoyable and worthwhile comedy-drama about an aspiring director, at least based on the reactions on X. The first half is widely regarded as engaging, entertaining, and packed with humor, while the second half, though generally well-received, has drawn some criticism for its writing and pacing. Despite these shortcomings, the film benefits from strong technical craftsmanship, particularly its background score and editing, along with well-appreciated performances from the cast, especially the lead actor. Overall, the consensus suggests that Mollywood Times is a good film that offers a fun and satisfying viewing experience.

Mollywood Times Trailers

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