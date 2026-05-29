KD: The Devil is the latest Kannada action thriller starring Sanjay Dutt and Dhruva Sarja. The film has been creating buzz among action movie fans ever since its theatrical release. After its run in theaters, the gangster drama is now preparing for its OTT release.

Featuring Dhurva Sarja in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt in a powerful act, KD: The Devil is directed by Prem. The film also grabbed attention for bringing together several well-known stars from different film industries. Viewers who couldn’t watch the movie in cinemas will now soon be able to stream it online from the comfort of their homes.

KD: The Devil Plot & Cast

The story is based on the journey of Kaali, played by Dhurva Sarja. Initially, Kaali is an innocent person, but eventually is dragged into the criminal underworld. However, since his childhood, he used to follow Dhak Deva, a role played by Sanjay Dutt. The story follows Kaali’s transition from an underdog into a pure gangster, who fights to protect his loved ones.

Directed by Manjunath BS, Prem, and Ravi Saranga, the film also features Nora Fatehi as Senorita. Moreover, Shilpa Shetty played Satyavati and Reeshma Nanaiah as Macchlakshmi. V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sudeep are also part of the cast.

KD: The Devil OTT Release Update

KD: The Devil is now all set for its OTT release. The makers announced the streaming details through Zee5 Kannada’s social media handle. The gangster thriller will release on OTT platform Zee5 Kannada on June 5, 2026.

The announcement was made in Kannada language, which in English translates to, “Dust everywhere you step, blood everywhere you blow! The countdown to the Devil’s entry starts. ‘KD – The Devil’ on Kannada ZEE5 from June 5th”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Kannada (@zee5kannada)

So, viewers have to wait just for a week to watch Sanjay Dutt and Dhruva Sarja’s action flick digitally.

KD: The Devil: How the Film Performed at Box-Office?

Released on April 30, 2026, the film received a positive response online but still only drew decent box-office numbers. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 24.19 crore worldwide after 29 days in theaters. This includes net collections of 21.24 crores across 13,015 shows. Overall, it will be interesting to see how KD: The Devil will perform online after its box-office run.

KD: The Devil Trailer

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