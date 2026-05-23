Patriot, written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, was, as the name suggests, a patriotic attempt. The film deals with the abuse of authority by the government and aligned private parties, centering around a technology that was developed to protect the people of India but is instead used to oppress them and generate profit. Although the idea behind the film was noble and mostly inspired by real-life incidents, it failed to connect with audiences.

Patriot Plot

Mammootty’s Dr. Daniel James is a DRDO officer who was involved in the development of a spyware program called Periscope for the Indian government. However, when the government begins to misuse it and, through nepotism, the technology finds its way into the private sector, Daniel decides to stand against it. Becoming a whistleblower, he leaves everything behind in India and moves abroad to continue his fight from there. But due to unforeseen circumstances, he is forced to return to India, where both the government machinery and the conglomerate begin hunting him down.

Patriot Cast & Crew

Mammootty plays Dr. Daniel James, Mohanlal appears as Colonel Rahim Naik, Kunchacko Boban stars as Michael, Fahadh Faasil portrays Shakthi Sundaram, Nayanthara plays Adv. Lathika Padmanabhan, Zarin Shihab appear as Ayisha Iqbal Daniel, Revathi as Nalini Ramakrishnan, Darshana Rajendran as Jyothi Kurian, and Rajiv Menon as Defense Minister J. P. Sundaram.

The film is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, with music composed by Sushin Shyam and cinematography handled by Manush Nandan. The art direction is done by Nitin Muralidharan, while Jibin Jacob and Shajie Naduvil serve as the production designers. Patriot is produced by Anto Joseph, K.G. Anil Kumar, Subhash Manuel, and C.R. Salim under the banners of Anto Joseph Film Company, Blue Tigers London, Kichappus Entertainments, and CR Saleem Productions.

When And Where To Watch Patriot On OTT

Zee5 has officially confirmed that Patriot will begin streaming from June 5, 2026. The film will premiere on Malayalam Zee5. Besides the original Malayalam audio, the film will also be available in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

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Despite featuring a top Malayalam cast including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara, Patriot turned out to be a disaster. Patriot managed to recover only 25% of its ₹100 crore budget through theatrical collections, which translates to a ₹31.58 crore domestic net collection and an ₹80.51 crore worldwide gross collection, making it a major disappointment.

Patriot Trailer

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