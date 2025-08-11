Today, Fahadh Faasil stands as one of the most celebrated actors in South Indian cinema. With a loyal fanbase in Mollywood, notable success in Kollywood, and a significant impact on Tollywood through the Pushpa franchise, he has truly established himself as a pan-South star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranav C Subash (@pranavcsubash_photography)

However, it didn’t start this way. Things did not go well when he first stepped into the role of a protagonist. Fahadh’s debut as a leading man was in Kaiyethum Doorath (2002), directed by his hitmaker father Fazil. The film flopped, and even today, moments from it are often used as trolling material. The failure led Fahadh to step away from the industry for a considerable period, only coming back in 2009 with Kerala Cafe. Now, he is making top bucks, with his remuneration above the one-crore mark. But have you ever wondered what it was like back in the day?

Listin Stephen reveals Fahadh Faasil’s remuneration in 2011

According to Onmanorama, both Fahadh Faasil and well-known Mollywood producer Listin Stephen attended the convocation ceremony of the South Indian Film Academy, where Listin revealed the remuneration paid to Fahadh for their only collaboration to date.

In 2011, Fahadh Faasil teamed up with producer Listin Stephen for the film Chaappa Kurishu, directed by Sameer Thahir. Listin recalled that Fahadh had told him, “You can pay me whatever you want once the film is finished.” Despite the flexible arrangement, Listin wasn’t sure about the amount to pay initially. Fahadh then mentioned that he had earned INR 65,000 for his previous film Tournament, so Listin decided to pay him INR 1 lakh for Chaappa Kurishu.

Listin also highlighted how challenging it has become to secure Fahadh’s dates nowadays, saying that even if someone offers INR 5 or 10 crores, it’s nearly impossible to get him for a project. Fahadh, meanwhile, acknowledged that Listin cast him for Chaappa Kurishu despite many advisors warning against it.

What is the most recently reported remuneration of Fahadh Faasil?

As per reports, Fahadh Faasil earned around INR 8 crores for Pushpa 2, calculated on a per-day basis. For Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and the Malayalam film Bougainvillea, he reportedly received INR 5 crores each. Meanwhile, for Aavesham, he is said to have taken a pay cut, earning approximately INR 2 crores.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Dhanush Slams AI-Altered Ending In Raanjhanaa’s Tamil Version Ambikapathy: ‘Deeply Concerning’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News