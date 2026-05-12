The box office is currently witnessing the good old days with films performing well! Akshay Kumar has, in fact, reclaimed his throne with Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla as the film successfully continues to run through its third week. While the film has been steady, it is inching towards bigger and better records at the box office.

Currently, the horror comedy is chasing a very personal milestone for Akshay Kumar – surpassing the profits of his own cult classic, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007, and changed the history of horror comedies in Bollywood.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office

In 24 days, Bhooth Bangla stands at 175.81 crore at the box office in India. The film is now very close to surpassing the profits of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was mounted on a budget of 32 crore and earned 49.1 crore in its lifetime.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the horror comedy at the box office.

Week 1 : 95.68 crore

Week 2: 48.23 crore

Week 3: 23.1 crore

Day 22: 1.7 crore

Day 23: 3 crore

Day 24: 4.1 crore

Total: 175.81 crore

Bhooth Bangla Budget & Profit

Currently, Bhooth Bangla stands with a profit of 46.51% on a budget of 120 crore. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiya registered a profit of 53.4%. To beat this percentage, Akshay Kumar needs to earn 8.5 crore more!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & 3 Budget & Profit

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was mounted on a budget of 65 crore, and it registered a profit of 185%. It would be difficult for Akshay Kumar to touch this number. Meanwhile, the third part was mounted on a budget of 150 crore and registered a profit of 87.7%. Akshay Kumar would still need almost 50 crore more to beat this number!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 24 days.

India Net Collection: 175.81 crore

India Gross Collection: 207.45 crore

Budget: 120 crore

Profit: 55.81 crore

ROI%: 46.51%

Overseas Gross Collection: 53.10 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 260.55 crore

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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