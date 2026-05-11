Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor’s quirky family entertainer, Daadi Ki Shaadi, has managed to find some much-needed love over its first weekend. While the film started on an underwhelming note, the Kapil Sharma factor, combined with Neetu Kapoor‘s charm, is finally pulling families to the theaters, resulting in a healthy upward trend.

Much Needed Weekend Leap

The box office trajectory for Kapil Sharma‘s comedy-drama is a classic example of slow and steady growth. The film opened at a modest 60 lakh on Friday. However, the jump on Saturday and a further surge on Sunday have brought some relief to the makers. By Day 3, the film registered a 183% jump compared to its opening day.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Day 3

For a film of this scale, this positive trend is the only way to survive the weekdays. On Sunday, day 3, May 10, Daadi Ki Shaadi earned 1.7 crore at the box office. The film registered an occupancy of 33% across 1,655 shows in India.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 60 lakh

Day 2: 1.15 crore

Day 3: 1.7 crore

Total: 3.45 crore

Budget A Challenge For Daadi Ki Shaadi!

Made on a budget of 20 crore, Daadi Ki Shaadi has a long hill to climb. However, being a light-hearted family comedy, it has the potential to enjoy a long tail at the box office in the summer season! Being called a modern-day Baghbaan, the film has managed to recover only 17.25% of its budget, and it will be a very long run to recover its entire budget and claim the success verdict for itself. But if it manages to do so, it will be a winning walk of glory for this comedy drama!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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