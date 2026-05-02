I was excited when I watched the promo of this special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahabadia. The comedy special dropped on Netflix, bringing together the two most talked-about social media personalities of 2025. For those who do not know the context, it is really good, because it was an unnecessary and uncalled-for controversy! For those who still want to know about it, go Google!

Coming back to the episode, it had all the ingredients to be a laughter riot! On paper, this was such a cool premise – old-school stand-up meets new-age internet humor. What could possibly go wrong? Turns out, quite a lot! Especially when fun starts feeling like a coordinated dig!

However, let me first discuss what worked in favor of this special episode! Honestly, for me, Samay Raina and his humor work! I like that guy! He is honest, he has dark digs, but who hasn’t? I agree some of his jokes might be a bit stretched, but who has been promised an absolutely brilliant creative slate anyway! His jokes on this episode also worked for me! A mix of legacy television comedy and new-age digital humor should have been a win for this episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show! But we got an episode that leaves you questioning the intent.

Full marks for Kapil Sharma for standing up for Samay Raina. But here is the basic – you do not need to push someone down to pull someone up! The show took an interesting turn when Kapil Sharma invited Sunil Pal on stage. Obviously, everyone must have known he is on board. For the context, Pal does not appreciate Samay Raina’s comic timing, and he was one of the many he was outraged over India’s Got Latent! I agree, the words Sunil Pal chose might not have been very warm, but this gang-up was still not needed!

In this special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil Pal, instead of being part of the joke, slowly became the joke. There’s a difference between roasting someone and isolating them. Punchlines kept landing, but they landed on the same person, again and again, until laughter began to feel uncomfortable rather than infectious. What made it worse was the imbalance.

Kapil Sharma has always been at his best when he plays the guy who lets chaos organically unfold. Here, he seemed to steer the chaos in one direction. Sunil Pal, for his part, tried to laugh along, and that’s what made it harder to watch. Because when someone is laughing at themselves to keep the room comfortable, the room has already failed them.

Comedy doesn’t need to be kind, but it does need to be fair. This episode had moments that could have worked. But somewhere between intent and execution, it lost its balance. The problem began when the show slipped into repetitive targeting. What started as light banter quickly became a loop. The jokes, instead of evolving, kept circling back to Sunil Pal.

Sunil Pal, in this episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, was not a guest; he was the punchline himself! Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, intentionally or not, seemed to steer the humor in a direction that isolated him. It wasn’t outright offensive, but it definitely carried a tone that felt off.

This episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show isn’t a disaster, but it is definitely a missed opportunity. With a mix of the old and the new, the conversation could have delivered something truly memorable. Moreso, because it was two generations of comics, standing for each other in support! Oh, such a missed opportunity!

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