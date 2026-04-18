There is a specific kind of electricity that a performer brings to the screen – an intensity that is unmatched, rage that seems like it would shake an entire Universe, fire that seems to burn an entire generation, and a presence that commands the screen! Amitabh Bachchan is the superstar who has this aura, and ever since, many actors have come close to that magnanimous presence until this generation! After watching Matka King, I finally realized that Vijay Varma has that sharp streak amidst the actors of this generation!

Honestly, I feel there is no one like Amitabh Bachchan. The way he walks, talks, and commands the screen to date is magical! If he dies, no one dies like him; if he cries, no one cries like him; and if he even runs, no one runs like him! There have been actors who have won us over after Amitabh Bachchan – right from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, but no one has had that Bachchan streak!

Vijay Varma & His Rage Is Phenomenal!

Let me be clear: this isn’t about mimicry or copying the baritone or the Angry Young Man image. It’s about the energy! In an era where most stars are curated, Vijay Varma shines aloof, each film or series a time! In the last few years, he has won us over with a diverse body of work – right from playing the abusive husband in Darlings to the nervous pilot of the IC: 814 – The Kandahar Hijack!

In his latest show, Matka King, he plays Brij Bhatti, a gambler who is honest. The show honestly is crooked, but it is Vijay Varma who still stands out! He occupies the screen with a weight that is rare for actors of his generation. He has carried the entire series on his shoulders with the kind of effortless authority that Big B used to display in films like Deewar or Trishul. It is that quietness before the storm that speaks volumes.

Much like the early Bachchan era, Vijay looks like the common man who might rise from the ashes and rule the world. I told you that Deewaar energy. The fire is unmatched. However, it is high time that he explodes on screen. From Pink to Gully Boy, he has been phenomenal but I am still waiting for that magic on screen that would scream of this Bachchan-level aura – the raw and gritty aura!

Dear Vijay Varma, you seem to be the only superstar of your generation to have this Bachchan spark! I just hope you get your Deewar real soon and we watch you explode on screen like never before!

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