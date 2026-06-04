When a film chooses a title as provocative and culturally loaded as Maa Behen, you know it isn’t here to play nice. But when that film stars the epitome of Bollywood grace, Madhuri Dixit, embracing a dark, raw, and ‘Kaand-i-fied’ new avatar, the soundtrack needs to celebrate her!

Music directors Akashdeep Sengupta, Akshay & IP, and lyricist Shubham Shirule step up to voice Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna’s feminine rebellion, delivering a 5-track album that acts as a blueprint for their unapologetic kaand. It is moody, it is experimental, and most importantly, it wraps that Dhak Dhak ki kasak in a heavy folk-pop fusion.

Maa Behen album arrives like a gust of dusty summer air carrying folk instruments, earthy vocals, unapologetic regional flavor, and enough desi drama. It is a perfect tease to the film, but still truly independent of the narrative as well! It is funny, still calm, loud, but still celebratory!

The album has five songs, and let us dissect them in detail in our music review.

Song: Kaari Kaari

Singer: Neelkamal Singh

A high-intensity semi-classical folk track that sets the thematic tone for dark choices. Bringing Neelkamal Singh with his raw Bhojpuri feel into a mainstream Hindi dark space works well. He possesses a brilliant, jagged texture to his high pitch that screams of earthiness that this song needs! The heavy music arrangement with the percussion creates an atmosphere so dense that you love the energy! The composition refuses to polish away its regional identity, and that’s precisely why it works.

Song: Yeh Kaisi Raat

Singer: Shreya Jain

Every chaotic album needs a moment of emotional pause. Yeh Kaisi Raat serves that purpose beautifully. Shreya Jain delivers a haunting performance filled with longing, regret, confusion, and vulnerability. The arrangement remains heavenly and takes you to your world, allowing the lyrics and vocals to carry the emotional weight. It feels intimate and peaks as the lyricist writes, “Khoya jo hai mera, Gairon se kya lena, main hi jaanoo, mera khuda jaane!”

Song: Dhak Dhak Reloaded

Original Music Director: Anand Milind

Original Singers: Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan

Original Lyricist: Sameer

Original Movie: Beta

Music: Akshay & IP

Revisiting Dhak Dhak is dangerous territory. This isn’t merely a song. It is cultural history. Thankfully, the recreated version understands its responsibility. Instead of trying to replace the original, it treats it as a reference point. The nostalgia works. There is genuine self-awareness here. This one is a clever reinterpretation that succeeds because it doesn’t try too hard to match a classic.

Song: Khol Pinjara

Singer: Pooja Tiwari, Akashdeep Sengupta

This song perfectly captures the spirit of the film. Freedom, rebellion, and chaos. It depicts women deciding they are done living by everyone else’s rules. The folk influences are strongest here, creating a track that feels like it belongs in a rural gathering as much as it belongs to a dark Bollywood comedy!

Song: Kaari Kaari Rap

Singer: Akashdeep Sengupta

Rap: Shia

Rap Lyrics: Shia

This was the song I was most skeptical about. Folk and rap don’t always coexist peacefully. Surprisingly, this one mostly works. The rap section adds contemporary energy without completely abandoning the album’s rooted identity. The fusion feels natural, and Shia’s verses bring freshness. The song expands the Kaari Kaari universe rather than simply remixing it.

The album’s greatest achievement is that it refuses to let go of its roots. For years, Bollywood has been obsessed with making music sound global. Maa Behen does the exact opposite. It sounds local. And that’s its superpower. The Bhojpuri influences and the folk textures work brilliantly!

Maa Behen album has a personality that wins! A celebration of chaos, and more importantly, of Madhuri Dixit‘s gloriously raw avatar. This isn’t Dhak Dhak Girl trying to recreate her past. This is Dhak Dhak Girl embracing the madness of her present. And honestly? That’s far more fun to listen to.

Check out the jukebox of Maa Behen here.

For more music reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Peddi Music Review: What Does ‘Hellallallo Hum Dono Ka Chaaloo Chakkar Hai Kar Lo’ Mean? Wasting AR Rahman Is A Talent Ram Charan’s Film Has Somehow Achieved!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News