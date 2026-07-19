Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 9: Ajay Devgn's Multi Starrer Witnesses 100% BMS Jump!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 9: Ajay Devgn’s Multi Starrer Brings 8th Best 2nd Saturday Of 2025-2026! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

The laughter riot in the theaters brought by Dhamaal 4 is transforming into a full-blown cash riot at the ticket window! After showing a fantastic acceleration during the early hours of the second Saturday, Indra Kumar’s film witnessed a very good jump on the second Saturday as compared to the second Friday.

Following a highly competitive second Friday, which registered 100K ticket sales on BMS, the comedy film pulled off a sensational feat on Day 9. The film registered a clean 100% jump in ticket sales on BookMyShow, becoming the 2nd-best comedy film in terms of ticket sales since 2025.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 9 BMS Sales

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, Dhamaal 4, with its ticket sales of 200K on BMS, became the 8th highest 2nd Saturday ticket sales of the 2025–2026 cinema cycle for a Bollywood film on BMS!

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While the film doubled its ticket sales on the second Saturday, it has surpassed the ticket sales of five Akshay Kumar films – Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5, Kesari Chapter 2, Sky Force, and Jolly LLB 3. Ajay Devgn has matched the list with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, claiming two spots each in the top 10 ticket sales of Bollywood films on the second Saturday on BMS.

Check out the BMS Sales of Bollywood films on the second Saturday (2025 – 2026).

Dhurandhar: 1.11 Million Chhaava: 886K Dhurandhar 2‌: 849K Saiyaara: 517K Border 2: 308K Sitaare Zameen Par: 245K Bhooth Bangla: 207K Dhamaal 4: 200K Raid 2: 152K Kesari Chapter 2: 137K

The official synopsis of Dhamaal 4 says, “The Dhamaal boys are back and ready to chase the treasure of life, facing crazy challenges along the way. What starts as a treasure hunt quickly turns into a rollercoaster of hilarious misadventures.” The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sanjay Mishra.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

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