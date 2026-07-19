Michael Japan Box Office:6th Saturday Update ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Michael is eyeing the big milestone at the worldwide box office. Toy Story 5’s release might have impacted its run in places, including Japan. It lost the 2nd spot as 2026’s highest-grossing movie in Japan. Since the Pixar sequel will soon occupy the top spot, the Jaafar Jackson starrer is trying its hardest to regain the 2nd rank at the box office in Japan. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie will be a hit again with the release of The Odyssey, and it has been in theaters for months. It is the biggest biopic ever at the worldwide and domestic box office. The movie is not only set to beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in Japan and worldwide. Jaafar Jackson‘s outstanding performance has made the film so successful.

Michael at the box office in Japan

The King of Pop’s biopic is earning solid numbers despite being so late at the box office in Japan. According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando’s X post, Michael has collected a solid $800k on its 6th Saturday at the box office in Japan. It dropped by 29.2% from last Saturday in Japan.

It has reached the $38.4 million box-office cume in Japan and has drawn 4.3 million admissions. It is still going strong despite the performances of Toy Story 5 and Kingdom 5 at the box office in Japan. It will soon surpass The Super Mario Galaxy Movie‘s box office collection in Japan to regain its 2nd rank at the box office. Michael is tracking to earn between $1.9 million and $2.2 million on its 6th three-day weekend in Japan.

More about the movie

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Michael has hit the $998.8 million worldwide box-office cume. The movie is available on digital platforms, and it was released in April. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, it is the highest-grossing live-action movie of the year.

Box office summary

Domestic – $372.0 million

International – $626.7 million

Worldwide – $998.7 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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