Digger Worldwide Box Office: The Target Needed To Beat The Lowest Grossing Mission: Impossible Movie ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tom Cruise’s upcoming movie Digger is different from his mainstream mass-action movies, and his fans are eager to witness a different side of him as an actor. He achieved global fame with the Mission: Impossible movies. While the last two MI movies might have failed financially, they are still iconic for their outstanding stunts. Digger’s box office performance will be monitored even more closely after The Final Reckoning’s failure, and here is the target it needs to beat: the lowest-grossing Mission: Impossible movie at the worldwide box office.

Cruise is one of the biggest Hollywood stars worldwide, thanks to a rare combination of consistent box-office success, careful career choices, global appeal, and a commitment to theatrical filmmaking. He became a breakout star in the 1980s, avoided being typecast from drama to romance, and he has done it all. But received most of his fame for his action movies. Cruise built the Mission: Impossible franchise and reinvented the action hero.

Which is the lowest-grossing Mission: Impossible movie at the worldwide box office?

Mission: Impossible III is the 3rd film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, directed by JJ Abrams. It is the standalone sequel to Mission: Impossible and MI 2. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Mission: Impossible III collected $398.5 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the lowest-grossing Mission: Impossible movie in the franchise.

Box office summary of Mission: Impossible III

Domestic – $134.0 million

International – $264.4 million

Worldwide – $398.4 million

How much does Digger need to beat Mission: Impossible III worldwide?

Digger needs less than $400 million at the worldwide box office to surpass the lowest-grossing Mission: Impossible movie. The satirical comedy movie has an ensemble cast and a different taste from most of Cruise’s movies. Therefore, it might beat Mission: Impossible III worldwide. However, $400 million is a huge mark and could be hard to achieve if it fails to impress the audience.

What is Digger about?

The synopsis states, “The most powerful man in the world races to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he unleashed destroys everything.” Digger will be released on October 2.

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