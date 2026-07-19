The Odyssey Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales (India): Christopher Nolan’s Magic Witnesses Drop! ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The cinematic storm unleashed by Christopher Nolan has taken the Indian box office by complete surprise. Hollywood films typically depend on huge Sunday surges in India. However, The Odyssey has shown a slight drop at the ticket window. After a spectacular jump over its opening Saturday, the epic action-fantasy witnessed a downward path on BookMyShow.

According to the BMS tracking in India, Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway’s multi-starrer biggie registered a noticeable 20.2% drop in its Sunday ticket sales compared to yesterday’s numbers. By 8 PM, the film recorded steady but considerably lower sales than the opening Saturday’s ticket sales!

The Odyssey Box Office Day 3 India BMS Sales

While the overall weekend numbers remain deeply impressive for a standalone, non-franchise Hollywood film, the hourly pace showed clear signs of saturation. From 7 PM to 8 PM, The Odyssey sold 9.6K tickets in India.

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However, from 7 AM to 8 PM, the film aggregated a total of 170K ticket sales on BMS compared to Saturday’s 213K ticket sales for the same time frame. Despite the late Sunday dip, the film has registered 1 million ticket sales on BMS for its debut weekend in India!

The Odyssey BMS Sales Summary (India)

Check out the day-wise ticket sales breakdown of the film on BookMyShow India.

Pre Sales: 340K+

Day 1, Friday: 271.53K

Day 2, Saturday: 349.91K

Day 3, Sunday: 170K (till 8 PM)*

Total: 1.13 Million*

* total Sunday numbers yet to arrive

The critical test for the Hollywood biggie now shifts to Monday. With the initial wave of Nolan loyalists having already caught the experience over the weekend, the film’s hold across the original and dubbed versions will determine its long-term pull in India.

Rated 8.4 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Christopher Nolan‘s film says, “After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way.”

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Check out the day-wise India collection breakdown of The Odyssey.

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